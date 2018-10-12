MoD Implementing ‘Retreating Plan’ of Afghan Forces From Vulnerable Outposts

(Last Updated On: October 12, 2018)

The Ministry of Defense (MoD) on Friday said that it has implemented the retreating plan of Afghan military forces from isolated and vulnerable outposts.

“In most areas, we have implemented the plan and its outcomes have been good,” said the Defense Ministry Spokesman Ghafoor Ahmad Javid. “Casualties of [Afghan armed forces] have decreased last month and the forces have shifted into offensive mode.”

The official added that the plan was being implemented based on the government’s four-year strategy for the armed forces which have been extended to six years.

However, some former military officials and experts believe that the plan will allow the armed insurgents to increase their activities in remote areas of the country and that it should be reviewed.

“The responsibilities being given to the security forces should be pursued. They need a lot of things and the enemies are taking the decisions based on that,” said former Interior Minister Noorulhaq.

“The air and ground forces were not being protected. They don’t receive enough support after being sent to battlegrounds,” said a military expert Atiqullah Amarkhail.

The plan was suggested by Trump administration months ago as part of the U.S. new strategy to protect Afghan military forces from attacks at isolated and vulnerable outposts.