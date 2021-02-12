MoD claims 31 Taliban fighters killed during ANDSF strikes

Connect with us

Ariana News

February 12, 2021

Afghan Ministry of Defense (MoD) on Friday in a statement claimed that at least 31 Taliban fighters including a Taliban commander killed in the past 24 hours during Afghan ground and air forces strike.

According to the ministry, the operations were conducted in Helmand, Zabul, and Kandahar provinces.

“A commander of Taliban was killed along with seven others in an airstrike in Nawa district of Helmand province last night. Additionally, 2 others were wounded as a result of the strike.” MoD said.

The ministry says that 13 Taliban were killed and 11 wounded after Afghan Air Forces targeted their strongholds in Mizan and Arghandab districts of Zabul province last night.

At least 10 Taliban were killed and 7 others were wounded as a result of ANDSF operation in Arghandab and Maiwand districts of Kandahar province yesterday.

Additionally, 66 IEDs that were placed by the Taliban on public roads were discovered and safely defused by ANA.

The Taliban has said 12 Afghan soldiers had been killed and several others wounded in their attacks on Afghan checkpoints in Kandahar province.

Danish says an interim-government brings more violence  

Ariana News

February 12, 2021

By

February 12, 2021

Second Vice President Sarwar Danesh said on Friday that the current opportunity for peace should be seized.

Speaking at the ceremony marking the first anniversary of the death of Mohammad Baqir Mohaqiq in Kabul said that the Taliban has shown “less sincerity” to the peace efforts and instead, they have increased their violence in the country.

“An interim setup will bring more violence and that it means returning to the past,” said Danish.

Danish also said that most of the Taliban’s released prisoners returned to the battlefields.

He also emphasized that being the Taliban away from the negotiating table is not in the best interest of the peace process.

“The Afghan government has taken bold steps in the peace process, but the Taliban have intensified their violence, which is in no way in the country’s interest,” Danish added.

Meanwhile, Mohammad Karim Khalili, former chairman of the High Peace Council, at the ceremony marking the first anniversary of the death of Mohammad Baqir Mohaqiq said that called on both sides to take the opportunity of peace.

“Let us take this opportunity to establish a dignified peace in the country. The way to continue the war is by no means the way for the country to progress,” Khalili said.

Muhammad Mohaqiq, leader of the Hezb-e Wahdat party also speaking in the ceremony says that at the moment all the Taliban’s commanders are preparing for the war, adding that: “Therefore I am calling on the government to be prepared both for war and defend the country.”

Abdullah calls out Taliban for stalled peace talks 

Ariana News

February 12, 2021

By

February 12, 2021

Abdullah Abdullah, Chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation, on Thursday spoke out against the Taliban who he says has taken a “harsh stance” in relation to the current peace talks. 

Addressing an event to mark the establishment of a commission for political parties under the HCNR, Abdullah said: “At this moment, the Taliban has taken a hard stance, which unfortunately is not helping the situation.”

“Our delegation is still in Doha and we are in contact and we hope this deadlock is only short term,” he said. 

“We know that nobody will win through war,” Abdullah said, adding that the same applied to peace – that “neither will anyone lose in peace.”

“At this point, the Taliban’s stance is pretty harsh and this does not help as we proceed with the job at hand; they say that the prisoners should be released, the foreigners must withdraw, they should be dropped from the (UN) blacklist,” he said adding that the Taliban also want other conditions met before they will agree to a ceasefire. 

On whether the Taliban has stuck to its commitments as per the agreement signed with the US in February last year, Abdullah said one of the preconditions was a reduction in violence. This has not happened, he said. 

“One of the foundations of the agreement is a reduction in violence. Has it happened? Of course not,” said Abdullah.

Meanwhile, Afghan Foreign Minister Haneef Atmar also weighed in on the stalled peace process issue on Thursday and called on the international community to review legal options available in order to force the Taliban to stick to its commitments as per the Doha deal. 

Addressing a press conference, Atmar said: “All our international partners reiterated that the Taliban must return to the peace process and restart negotiations; if they want the international community to trust them in the peace process, then they should stick to the commitments made in the Doha agreement.”

Atmar also stated that the new Biden administration is working with Afghanistan on a joint program regarding the peace process.  

Five killed in attack on UN convoy outside Kabul 

Ariana News

February 11, 2021

By

February 11, 2021

UNAMA confirmed Thursday night that a UN convoy came under attack in the Surobi District of Kabul earlier in the day. 

According to UNAMA, five Afghan Directorate of Protection Service personnel, who had been escorting the UN convoy, were killed in the incident. 

“No UN personnel were hurt or vehicle affected in an attack which hit a DPS vehicle that was escorting a UN convoy,” UNAMA tweeted. 

Secretary General’s Deputy Special Representative for Afghanistan Ramiz Alakbarov passed on his condolences to the families of the officers who died. 

“My thoughts and prayers are with families of officers who died offering protection to our staff, as they do on so many days. The UN has expressed its deepest condolences to Govt of Afghanistan. Violence in Afghanistan must end,” he said.

According to sources, the incident happened on the Kabul-Jalalabad highway. 

