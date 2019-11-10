MoD: Airstrike Kills Zabul’s “Most Dangerous” Taliban Commander

(Last Updated On: November 11, 2019)

The Ministry of Defense (MoD), in a statement, announced that Mullah Hamdo, the Taliban’s military leader in Zabul’s Shinkay District, was killed in an airstrike early on Saturday morning.

According to the statement, two of Hamdo’s bodyguards were also killed.

In the statement, MoD describes Mullah Hamdo as a key Taliban commander, and a primary planner of suicide attacks and bombings, including the development of mines and car bombs in Zabul Province.

The MoD’s statement asserted that Hamdo had a close relationship with Al Qaeda members.

Zabul is a volatile province in southern Afghanistan.

In September 2019, a Taliban car bomb killed at least 30 people in the province.