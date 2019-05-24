Mob Boss and His Two Comrades Killed in Kabul

(Last Updated On: May 24, 2019)

The Afghan Security forces killed Enayat Qochi, the head of ‘one of the most dangerous criminal networks in Kabul city’ during an encounter in Paghman district, Interior Ministry (MoI) said in a statement.

The security forces launched an operation after Qochi and his seven comrades stole a Vehicle from PD4 of capital Kabul city and the police traced them in Paghman district on Thursday evening, the statement said.

According to the statement, Qochi and his two comrades were killed during an exchange of fire with the police forces.

Four members of the criminal group were also arrested during the raid, MoI said.

Qochi was in police’s wanted list and that he was involved in many criminal cases, including murders, armed robberies and kidnapping in Kabul city, MoI added.

This comes as criminal activities have tremendously increased in Kabul city where a criminal incident is being reported almost every day.