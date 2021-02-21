Latest News
MMA fighter ‘throws match’ after threatened in locker room
Brazilian Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) fighter Leonardo Barbosa Paes Barreto has claimed that he threw his fight against Afghan fighter Ahmad Wali Hotak on February 11, after being threatened by a gunman in Kabul, the MMA Fighting reported.
The match was held on February 11 at the Ghazi Stadium in Kabul.
Hotak managed to knock out Barbosa in the second round of the fight.
But later, Barbosa said on Facebook that he was approached by an armed man in the locker room and threatened.
The MMA Fighting reported that the Facebook post has been set as private after Barbosa received several messages from “aggressive” Afghan people calling him a “liar.”
Barbosa told MMA Fighting that a man entered his locker room that evening and “started screaming things” in his native language.
Barbosa couldn’t understand a word he was saying. He did understand the message, however, when this man allegedly showed him he was carrying a gun.
The Brazilian said he later spotted the man “in the VIP area during the fight, real close to the cage.”
“He kept screaming, extremely aggressive. He got closer to the cage in between rounds and started saying something similar to what he had said in the locker room, only more aggressive. I was winning the fight, I won the first round well, my opponent had a broken nose and needed surgery the next day, and I think I would have won, but I felt unable to do anything in that fight,” Barbosa said.
“And then that happened. I threw the fight,” he admits.
“I came back different for the second round, a series of things were going through my mind. I have a son, I have a family. Him killing me wasn’t my biggest fear because the repercussion would be huge, but I don’t know, people there are a bit complicated. It’s complicated, really. That region is still at war, there are terrorist attacks going on and people are kind of used to that now. A car exploded while I was there and they simply isolated the street, the army put a detour to another street and that’s it,” he stated.
Barbosa stated in a video message that Wali Hotak should not be blamed for what happened in the locker room.
“My opponent Hotak was not to blame for what happened, that fan was crazy,” Barbosa said.
He added: “I know the Afghan people do not agree on this type of attitude and that we will do the rematch and we are going to give the show that the TGFC event deserves and the public deserves,” he noted.
“I wait for the date of rematch,” Barbosa stated.
Hotak, however, denied Barbosa’s claims, calling it a “rumor.” He stated that he won the fight.
The TGFC officials also denied the report. However, they stated the rematch would be held in Dubai.
US supports political settlement in Afghanistan: Blinken
Antony Blinken, US Secretary of State, said that US supports a political settlement and permanent and comprehensive ceasefire in Afghanistan.
This comes aftet Blinken and Abdullah Abdullah, head of the High Council for National Reconciliation (HCNR) had a phone conversation about Afghan peace process on Saturday.
“The U.S. supports progress toward a just and durable political settlement and permanent and comprehensive ceasefire,” tweeted Blinken.
Abdullah said that Afghanistan’s situation and the acceleration of Afghan peace process was discussed in this conversation.
“We exchanged views on the #AfghanPeaceProcess, the 2nd round of the peace talks, the US review of the situation in AFG, & ways of accelerating & supporting the peace process,” tweeted About Abdullah.
“Blinken reiterated US’s continued support for expediting the efforts for achieving a lasting and durable peace in Afghanistan,” added Abdullah.
Abdullah also thanked US and people of the county for its support in the Afghan peace process.
More than 70,000 families displaced in Afghanistan
Officials from the Ministry of Refugees and Repatriations on Saturday stated that more than 70,000 families have been displaced in the current solar year in Afghanistan.
Addressing a press conference, Noor Rahman Akhlaqi, Minister of Refugees and Repatriations said the displaced families have been receiving aid from Government and international bodies.
“Government provides help for more than 70,000 families and every family received 15,000Afs. The displaced people are also helped by other international organizations,” said Akhlaqi.
Meanwhile, Mohammad Qasam, a resident of Faryab province, who has been displaced and moved to Kabul, said that he has faced serious financial problems.
“We are 10 members in our family, my eight-year-old sons are working hard to find food,” said Qasam.
This comes as government said they have also distributed aid to poor families this winter.
According to the Refugees and Repatriations Ministry, approximately four million people have been displaced because of clashes and war in Afghanistan in the past 18 years.
Taliban will not get an interim government: Ghani
President Ashraf Ghani said during a phone conversation with Afghan soldiers on Saturday morning that Taliban will not get an interim government in Afghanistan.
Ghani said that he is ready for Taliban’s threats.
“As long as I am alive, they will not see the face of an interim government,” said Ghani.
Meanwhile Afghanistan’s national security adviser, Hamdullah Mohib, in reaction to Zamir Kabulov’s remarks said that an interim government plan is not useful for Afghanistan.
Addressing a press conference, NSA Mohib, said that such remarks should not be made.
In addition to this, the NSA said that Taliban do not want peace in Afghanistan, and that the group is not willing to lose their prosperous lives in Doha.
“Taliban leadership don’t want peace in Afghanistan, Taliban leadership have prosperous lives in Doha, they do not want to lose it,” added Mohib.
Meanwhile, officials of the Afghan Defense Ministry stated that NATO’s support toward Afghan forces also indicates the Taliban is not ready for peace.
Shah Mahmood Miakhel, deputy minister of defense, said that Afghan forces oready for war and peace in the country.
“As you saw the NATO defense ministerial meeting, the world believes that Taliban do not want peace and nor have they implemented their commitments,” said Miakhel.
On the other hand, Ahmad Zia Saraj, head of National Directorate of Security (NDS) said that 20 terrorist groups operate in Afghanistan under the umbrella of Taliban and that this has complicated the Afghan war.
This comes after Russian Special Envoy for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov said earlier that Moscow would like all parties to the conflict in Afghanistan to agree to an inclusive and transitional coalition government.
Answering a question about the Taliban’s alleged agenda to take complete control of Afghanistan, the Russian envoy told Sputnik in an interview that it would be a bad scenario if the Taliban insisted on such an approach; however, he said, Russia believes that it would be good if there was a transitional coalition government in place in which the Taliban had political status.
“In the first phase – there is a need for the establishment of a transitional coalition government which could be able to lead and control both parties – later, there is a need to form a new government to help resolve the problems,” said Kabulov.
