Ministry of Transport: Kazakh Company To Build Section of Khaf-Heart Railway

(Last Updated On: December 14, 2019)

President Ghani attended the contract signing ceremony implementing the construction of the fourth section of the Khaf-Herat Railway.

“The fourth part is 43 km long and will be completed in 16 months. This project will cost more than 58.5 million dollars,” said Yama Yari the Administrator of the Ministry of Transport.

Yari added that this railway has four sections. Two of the sections are located in Iran and two sections are based in Afghanistan.

The Italian government is underwriting the cost of the railway project.

The Kazakh Ambassador, Halim Khan Yasin Galdino, stated that the Kazakh Company entrusted with the construction of the Afghan portions of the railway, is one of the biggest railway companies in Kazakhstan and the region. “I promise that this company will finish the work on time,” said the Ambassador.

Officials from the Ministry of Transport said that when the railway project is completed, the railway would transport more than 6.5 million tons of goods. This economic activity will provide an estimated sixty-four million dollars of additional revenue to the Afghan Government.

The Khaf-Herat Railway is the biggest joint project of Afghanistan and Iran.