Ministry of Public Health confirms first coronavirus case in Herat

(Last Updated On: February 24, 2020)

The Ministry of Public Health of Afghanistan confirmed Monday the first positive case of Coronavirus, officially known as COVID-19, in the western Herat province of the country.

Speaking at a press conference, Ferozuddin Feroz, the Minister of Public Health said that one of the three suspected cases tested positive of the coronavirus.

He said that a 35-years-old man who had recently returned from the Qom city of neighboring Iran is now been kept in Quarantine.

“The first positive coronavirus case has been recorded in Herat,” Feroz said.

Meanwhile, Health Minister has announced an emergency situation in Herat, sharing a border with Iran where dozens of cases have been confirmed and at least 12 people have died.

Feroz called on citizens to stay at home and their movements in Herat and asked people to avoid traveling to the province.

Jawid Faisal, a spokesman for the Office of National Security Council said that it has imposed a temporary travel ban from and to Iran. Also, it has banned the import of chicken and eggs from Pakistan and Iran, aimed to tackle the spread of the virus from outside.

The coronavirus, which originated from China, so far has spread to countries including, France, Germany, Italy, South Korea, Philippines, Iran, and Singapore. It has killed more than 2,400 people in China and infected more than 76,500 across the globe.