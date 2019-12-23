Ministry Of Finance Submits National Budget to Parliament

(Last Updated On: December 23, 2019)

The national budget for the fiscal year of 1399 was presented to the Lower House (Wolasi Jirga) for approval.

Ministry of Finance submitted the national budget which is a maximum of 428 billion Afghanis to the House of Representatives. They clarified that the main needs of the country were considered in this budget, and there were fundamental reforms in the plan.

“Significant improvements and practical reforms have been made in preparing this budget. The budget for the fiscal year of 1399 is in accordance with the set criteria of government for a national budget,” said Humayon Qayoumi, Acting Minister of Finance.

Next year’s national budget is 428 billion Afghanis, out of which 289 billion are the regular budget and 139 billion are dedicated to developmental projects.

Meanwhile, Mohammad Azim Mohseni, Head of Financial and Budget Commission of Wolesi Jirga said, “Until the issue with the closed budget of last year is not solved, we cannot accept the budget. There are many violations that must be addressed.”

“If there are issues contradicting the law then the budget will be rejected. There are dozens of violations of the law and no budgetary procedures have been observed in the previous year,” said Sediq Ahmad Osmani, MP from Parwan.

This comes as the budgetary dilemma of the fiscal year of 1398 is still in place, and the law has not been enforced against those who had misused the government money. But still, the government handed over the national budget document to the House of Representatives for the next fiscal year.