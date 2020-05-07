Latest News
Ministry of Education launches distance learning website
The Ministry of Education has launched a distance learning website for school students, an alternative plan for education service delivery during the pandemic in Afghanistan.
The ministry said Thursday that it has launched the online education services as the lockdown continues across the country.
“This website is accessible from today and the educational programs have been uploaded in audio and video formats,” said Mirwais Balkhi, the Acting Minister of Education.
“According to this plan, a series of preparations have been made. The school’s subjects are divided into two sections: social sciences and science. Social sciences from grades 7 to 12 are self-taught and its guidelines have been prepared and will be announced soon. Students should read these subjects at home, including languages,” Balkhi added.
The plan is prepared only for those students who have access to the Internet, but the rest of the students would attend classes after considering precautions to prevent contracting with the virus, the ministry noted
“Education TV in 17 studios records up to 90 lessons a day in Persian and Pashto. These lessons are reviewed by another team and then uploaded to the website and broadcast on RTA,” Balkhi said.
Meanwhile, Balkhi points out that if the lockdown was ended 15 days ahead of the midterm exams, the students will be tested, otherwise, all courses that students take at home will be assessed and graded at the end of the year.
COVID-19
Coronavirus cases in Afghanistan hike to 3,563
The Ministry of Public Health announced Thursday that 171 new positive cases of Coronavirus have been recorded in 13 provinces in the past 24 hours.
According to the latest report, 45 people in Herat, 34 people in Kabul, 18 people in Paktia, 16 people in Kandahar, 15 people in Badghis, 10 people in Ghazni, 13 people in Bamyan, 9 people in Maidan Wardak, 3 people in Panjshir, 3 people in Badakhshan, 2 in Logar, 2 in Zabul and one in Khost have been infected by the Coronavirus.
It brings the total number of affected people to 3,563 in the country.
Meanwhile, in the past 24 hours, two patients have died of COVID-19, bringing the total fatalities to 106, the ministry said.
So far, 467 people have been recovered and discharged from hospitals across the country.
It comes as the Health Ministry has frequently urged people to comply with the travel restrictions and comply with health orders to contain the spread of the virus in Afghanistan.
Latest News
Total 933 Taliban prisoners released to date
The Office National Security Council reports that 83 Taliban prisoners have been released by the government within the past two days, bringing the total of Taliban released prisoners to 933.
As per President Ghani’s decree, given the health status, age, and length of the remaining sentence, the Taliban prisoner release continues as part of the efforts to bring pave the ground for peace talks as well as to contain the Coronavirus pandemic.
It is worth mentioning that according to Taliban Political Office Spokesperson Suhail Shaheen, Mullah Baradar, the Taliban’s deputy, and his delegation met with US Representative Khalilzad in the presence of the Qatari Foreign Ministry Special Envoy Mutaliq Al-Qahtani Wednesday in Doha, Qatar.
The meeting focused on accelerating the prisoner releases, starting intra-Afghan talks, and the full implementation of the agreement signed with the US, Shaheen added.
Confirming Khalilzad’s trip, the US State Department said, “At each stop, he will urge support for an immediate reduction in violence, accelerated timeline for the start of intra-Afghan negotiations, and cooperation among all sides in addressing the COVID-19 pandemic in Afghanistan.”
Earlier, the Taliban expressed its concern over its men in prison amid the Coronavirus threat, noting their release as a precondition to start the intra-Afghan talks.
Latest News
Pompeo wants Afghan gov’t investigate reports “Afghan migrants drowned by Iranian border guards”
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Wednesday that the Afghan government should pursue the case of Afghan refugees drowned by Iranian border forces.
Addressing a press conference, he said that he was sudden to see reports last week of “Iranian guards on the border of Afghanistan’s Herat province abused, tortured, and drowned Afghan migrants who dared to cross the border simply in search of food and work.”
“We encourage the Afghan authorities to undertake a full investigation and to seek to hold those perpetrators accountable,” he emphasized.
The European Union in Afghanistan has also expressed its concern over the matter, tweeting, “EU alarmed by reported fate of Afghan migrants at the border with Iran.” “EU calls for thorough investigations and expects full transparency.
We support the Government of Afghanistan in assisting Afghan returnees from Iran and Pakistan,” the tweet said highlighting “People on the move are human beings!” Also, the Afghan Ministry of Foreign Affairs has said that the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has officially assured its Afghan counterpart of a joint investigation into the incident.
It is noteworthy that Iranian border guards Sunday denied reports that they had drowned and killed a number of Afghan migrants crossing into Iran.
Ministry of Education launches distance learning website
Coronavirus cases in Afghanistan hike to 3,563
Morning News Show: Flash floods in Samangan displaced hundreds of families
Total 933 Taliban prisoners released to date
Pompeo wants Afghan gov’t investigate reports “Afghan migrants drowned by Iranian border guards”
EU to Abdullah: ‘political divisions must end now’
Zerbena – 29 April 2020
Chahar Asyab^Kabul suicide attack kills, wounds 18
COVID-19 update: Afghanistan’s cases reach 2,349
Afghan soldiers in Badghis claim they receive insufficient food
Morning News Show: Flash floods in Samangan displaced hundreds of families
Final steps on negotiations to resolve political tensions
Coronavirus: Discussion about how to fight against the virus
Morning News Show: Concerns over rapid spread of Coronavirus – Afghanistan
Optimism about resolving political tensions in Afghanistan
Trending
-
Zerbana4 days ago
Zerbena: Uncertainty about international funds to Afghanistan to fight pandemic
-
Latest News4 days ago
May the 3rd – World Press Freedom Day
-
Latest News2 days ago
Taliban allowing girls’ schools in rural Afghanistan
-
Business4 days ago
Afghanistan crops export stop due to pandemic
-
Latest News3 days ago
Stefano Pontecorvo appointed as NATO’s next Senior Civilian Representative in Afghanistan
-
Latest News2 days ago
Coronavirus: Bayat Foundation donates food supplies in Khost
-
Latest News4 days ago
Iranian border forces throw Afghan refugees into Harirud River – Allegations
-
Latest News5 days ago
Taliban should stop killing Afghans: NSC