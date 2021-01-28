Business
Minister of mines concerned over widespread illegal mining
The Ministry of Mines and Petroleum has raised concerns about illegal mining being carried out by the Taliban and powerful figures across the country.
Ministry officials said Taliban and other insurgents are illegally extracting minerals from more than 750 locations.
“The Taliban are currently mining in 750 areas. This group is using the money [made from] mining against the government,” said Mohammad Haroon Chakhansuri, Minister of Mines and Petroleum.
Chakhansuri meanwhile also stated that the legal and technical work around the contract for Mes Aynak copper mine in Logar has been completed and the Chinese company involved will prepare for negotiations.
Meanwhile, officials from the National Development Department of the Presidential Palace denied reports this week that alleged the office staff consume 18 different types and cuts of meat.
Officials said a contract had been signed for the procurement of the meat but that the meat was specifically used by the department when it hosted foreign guests.
“Our staff use meat three times a week. Eighteen types of meat is used only when hosting foreign guests,” said Sadaqatullah Sadiq, deputy head of National Development Department of the Presidential Palace.
This comes after documents were leaked on social media recently which indicated that the Palace buys 18 types of meat for their own use, while the majority of the country lives below the poverty line.
Central Bank to replace old and damaged banknotes
Da Afghanistan Bank (Central Bank) said Tuesday that new banknotes are being printed and will be put into circulation in Afghanistan soon.
Addressing a press conference, the Bank’s General Manager for Payments Mir Aziz Baraki stated that the bank collects around 3.8 billion AFN worth of old and damaged banknotes from circulation each year and replaces them with new banknotes.
Baraki added that the bank would issue 380 million notes this year in the denominations of 10, 20, 50, and 100 AFN.
The official said an amount has already been printed and would be released into circulation soon.
There is an estimated 293 billion AFN (approximately $3.7 billion) in circulation in Afghanistan currently.
Saleh rejects SIGAR claims of cash being smuggled out through airport
Amrullah Saleh, First Vice President has rejected the Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction’s (SIGAR) report over the smuggling of cash from the Hamid Karzai International Airport.
In his daily 6:30 am meeting, Saleh stated: “However a massive amount of foreign currency does exit Afghanistan’s porous land borders by cross-border networks.
“The report on the flight of foreign currency from Kabul airport is not correct and substantiated,” said Saleh.
Saleh added that a large amount of cash was flowing out of the country to Pakistan.
“The strict anti-money laundering regulations have created a dark parallel market. Let’s be real,” he emphasized.
Last week, SIGAR reported that the unchecked flow of cash out of Afghanistan still exits at the Kabul airport due to poor screening procedures.
According to the report, cash counting machines, which were funded by the US government, are not being used for the purposes intended and the only cash counting machine confirmed to be working is in the arrival entrance, instead of the departure area where strict cash controls are most needed to help prevent cash smuggling.
In addition, the machines lack connectivity to the Internet, which in turn prevents Afghan investigative authorities from tracking currency suspected of being laundered.
“The absence of fully functional and strategically positioned cash counting machines, and declaration forms in the VIP section along with the limited screening of VIP passengers – who are most likely to have large amounts of cash – severely limits the Afghan government’s ability to fully implement its anti-money laundering laws at the airport,” John F. Sopko, Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction stated in the report.
Govt to purchase local products in move to boost domestic market
The Afghan National Procurement Authority (NPA) and the Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Industries (ACCI) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Saturday, that will compel government entities to purchase only domestic products where possible.
According to the MoU, which was signed between Ilham Omar Hotak, NPA Chief, and Shirbaz Kaminzada, Chief of the ACCI, all government departments will have to use domestic products from next year (1400 Solar Calendar).
Hotak said at the event that government will in the future have to purchase domestically produced or manufactured products, despite the estimated 25 percent price difference.
Hotak urged the ACCI to guarantee the quality of products, stating “all industrialists should standardize their products.”
“We want to use all alternatives to promote our domestic products in the year 1400 and all government bodies will be bound to use domestic products.”
The ACCI officials, meanwhile, stated they would invest more in the country if the government promised to support local products.
ACCI Chief, Shirbaz Kaminzada stated: “If domestic products are included in government deals we are ready to invest in other sectors as well.”
