Minister of mines concerned over widespread illegal mining

(Last Updated On: January 28, 2021)

The Ministry of Mines and Petroleum has raised concerns about illegal mining being carried out by the Taliban and powerful figures across the country.

Ministry officials said Taliban and other insurgents are illegally extracting minerals from more than 750 locations.

“The Taliban are currently mining in 750 areas. This group is using the money [made from] mining against the government,” said Mohammad Haroon Chakhansuri, Minister of Mines and Petroleum.

Chakhansuri meanwhile also stated that the legal and technical work around the contract for Mes Aynak copper mine in Logar has been completed and the Chinese company involved will prepare for negotiations.

Meanwhile, officials from the National Development Department of the Presidential Palace denied reports this week that alleged the office staff consume 18 different types and cuts of meat.

Officials said a contract had been signed for the procurement of the meat but that the meat was specifically used by the department when it hosted foreign guests.

“Our staff use meat three times a week. Eighteen types of meat is used only when hosting foreign guests,” said Sadaqatullah Sadiq, deputy head of National Development Department of the Presidential Palace.

This comes after documents were leaked on social media recently which indicated that the Palace buys 18 types of meat for their own use, while the majority of the country lives below the poverty line.