Minister Khalid Meets Top US Military Official for Afghanistan

(Last Updated On: June 8, 2019)

Afghan Minister of Defense Assadullah Khalid met with Colin F. Jackson the U.S. Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Afghanistan, Pakistan, and Central Asia on Saturday, the Ministry of Defense said in a statement.

During the meeting, Khalid thanked the U.S. official for their support to the Afghan forces in terms of providing training and equipment, the statement added.

In addition, the two sides have praised Afghan forces for recapturing districts, breaking the Taliban’s prisons, and their offensives against the insurgents.

The Afghan and U.S. official have also discussed security, counterterrorism, and peace, the statement concluded.