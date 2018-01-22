Minister Barmak Says Intruder Was Involved in Kabul Hotel Attack

(Last Updated On: January 22, 2018 6:59 pm)

Afghan interior minister, Wais Ahmad Barmak, on Monday claimed that infiltrators have cooperated with six Taliban assailants during a deadly attack on Kabul’s Intercontinental Hotel.

“According to the initial investigations, it is impossible for a group of six suicide attackers to enter into the hotel without the help of an intruder,” Mr. Barmak said.

He confirmed an intelligence weakness when asked how the insurgents were able to penetrate security at one of the most prominent landmarks in Kabul.

Two eyewitnesses who have survived the attack claimed that security machines and baggage scanners were disabled before the attack took place.

Zemaray Hamdard, who was at the hotel to attend an IT conference when gunmen burst into the hotel, told Ariana News that the hotel baggage scanners were turned off in advance and the assailants had entered through main checkpoints.

“The equipments were entered through the main checkpoints, when I came to the hotel at two o’clock with my colleagues. We had twenty bags and no one searched our bags. The scanners were off,” Mr. Hamdard said.

Sayed Zakarya, a government employee with a broken leg because he had jumped from the second floor of the hotel during the attack, said that the dead toll was more than 60 people.

“I witnessed that they were killing people by calling Allah ho Akbar. People jumped down from the third and fourth floor,” Mr. Hamdard described the terrifying moment.

Twenty hours after the attack, ambulances were seen waiting for victims in front of the hotel and an old man was still searching his missing family member.

On Monday, the five-star hotel still remained blocked off where the reporters were not allowed in by the security forces and even the final casualty toll remains unclear.

By Hesamuddin Hesam & Fawad Naseri