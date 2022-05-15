Business
Mining sector records rise in revenue since IEA takeover
Ministry of mines and petroleum officials say that since the August take over by the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), the ministry has seen a sharp increase in revenue collected and has earned almost 10 billion Afghanis (AFN).
Officials say that in the past ten days alone, the income has been 800 million AFN.
Ministry of Mines and Petroleum officials say they have received more than 800 million Afghanis in 10 working days since Eid ul-Fitr.
According to these officials, since the IEA’s takeover in August last year, more than 10 billion AFN has been collected and that the revenue is increasing on a daily basis.
“In the last ten days, our revenue has reached nearly 800 million Afghanis and this trend is increasing day by day. We want our mines to have a positive impact on our country’s economy,” said Mufti Esmatullah Burhan, spokesman for the Ministry of Mines and Petroleum.
Economic experts say the increase in mining revenue is important for the growth of the country’s economy and say that if the Islamic Emirate provides more facilities for investment and eradicate corruption, the economic situation will improve.
“The increase in revenue of the Ministry of Mines is very good news. It is natural that investment in the mining sector has increased, and when investment increases, it is clear that revenue will also increase and jobs will be created and we hope efforts for investment increase too,” said Sayed ul-Rahman Imran, an economic analyst.
According to experts, in addition to the mining sector in Afghanistan, investments should be made in other sectors such as agriculture, livestock, and horticulture, banking and energy production in order to help develop the country.
Business
IEA approves national budget for solar year 1401
Inamullah Samangani, deputy spokesman for the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, said Saturday that this year’s budget has been approved.
He said the budget, unlike in previous years, is entirely made up of domestic revenue and without any foreign financial support.
According to the ministry of finance, the budget was approved by Council of Ministers of the IEA and IEA’s Supreme Leader, Haibatullah Akhundzada.
The budget for fiscal year 1401 is 231 billion Afghanis (AFN), of which 203 billion is the regular budget and 27.9 billion AFN is the development budget.
Zabihullah Mujahid, the IEA’s spokesman, said in a tweet that 1401 budget is made up entirely of domestic revenue.
The ministry of finance meanwhile added that there is a deficit of 44 billion AFN in the budget. However, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan will achieve its goals by the end of the year based on a financial plan.
Business
Russian gas delivery to Europe via Ukraine drops 25 percent
Russian gas supplies to Europe through the Ukrainian territory plummeted by nearly 25 percent in just one day, to a total of 72 million cubic meters on Wednesday, Russian energy giant Gazprom said.
Ukraine has left only one entry point for gas transit to Europe, which has significantly reduced the reliability of gas supplies, Gazprom spokesman Sergei Kupriyanov said.
The Gas Transmission System Operator of Ukraine (GTSOU) announced on Tuesday that it would close the Sokhranivka entry point on the eastern border on Wednesday due to “force majeure” — or unexpected circumstances such as war. Gazprom said it was notified of the Ukrainian decision on Tuesday.
The transmission volume via the Sokhranivka entry point is around 32.6 million cubic meters of gas a day, or a third of the Russian gas which is piped to Europe through Ukraine, GTSOU said.
Gazprom said it was still shipping gas to Europe via Ukraine, but volumes were seen at 72 million cubic meters on Wednesday, down from 95.8 million cubic meters on Tuesday.
Russia remains committed to contractual obligations, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Wednesday when asked about whether Russia will seek alternative gas transmission routes to Europe.
A German gas operator said volumes of gas entering the German pipeline system via Ukraine had dropped by nearly 25 percent compared with Tuesday as a result of the reduction in gas transit. But it said the decline had been offset by increased inflows of gas from Norway and The Netherlands.
Germany’s Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development said their natural gas supply security can still be guaranteed at present, and that they will pay close attention to the situation.
Business
Pakistan Prime Minister issues ban on sugar export
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif imposed a total ban on the export of sugar on Monday and said action would be taken against anyone found to be hoarding or smuggling the commodity.
According to Pakistan media reports, this is in a bid to stabilise the price of sugar ice by making a higher amount of the commodity available in the domestic market.
“Given the domestic demand, I have ordered a complete ban on the export of sugar,” Sharif tweeted.
“There will be strict action against smuggling and hoarding. Absolutely zero tolerance for those found negligent in their duties.”
Pakistan’s Business Recorder reported that recently, Federal Minister for Information Marriyum Aurangzeb said that during Imran Khan’s rule, the prices of flour, sugar, ghee and medicines had reached an all-time high.
According to her, within two weeks of taking over as prime minister, Sharif had brought relief to the people by bringing down sugar, ghee and wheat flour prices.
Virtue and Vice Ministry reject claims of ordering gender segregation in restaurants
Hyundai plans U.S. EV plant, in talks with Georgia
Gunman kills 10 in live-streamed racial attack on New York state supermarket
Mining sector records rise in revenue since IEA takeover
Tajik president discusses situation in Afghanistan with Putin
Badakhshan establishes new anti-insurgency unit
Rashid Khan leads team as stand-in skipper to thrilling win
Afghanistan exports hundreds of tons of white paper to Central Asia
Another shipment of $32 million in cash aid arrives in Kabul
Chinese company to process pine nuts in Afghanistan
Tahawol: US foreign policy toward Afghanistan discussed
Interview: US envoy for Afghanistan speaks about IEA’s recognition and US policy
Interview – Karim Khurram discusses the collapse of the Republic and rise of IEA
Zerbena: Challenges in construction sector discussed
Saar: Calls for reopening of girls’ schools discussed
Trending
-
Latest News5 days ago
Deputy PM meets with UNAMA chief to discuss challenges around humanitarian aid
-
Latest News4 days ago
UN Security Council to discuss IEA ordering women to cover faces
-
Latest News5 days ago
IEA planning major national summit in Kabul: Sources
-
World4 days ago
U.S. House passes $40 bln bill to bolster Ukraine against Russian invasion
-
Latest News5 days ago
Journalist killed in Afghanistan, wins Pulitzer Prize for COVID coverage in India
-
Latest News4 days ago
Five die, 9 injured in Kabul city traffic accident
-
World4 days ago
Al Jazeera journalist killed by Israeli forces in West Bank
-
Latest News4 days ago
Haqqani urges world not to support armed opposition in Afghanistan