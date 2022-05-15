Mining sector records rise in revenue since IEA takeover

(Last Updated On: May 15, 2022)

Ministry of mines and petroleum officials say that since the August take over by the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), the ministry has seen a sharp increase in revenue collected and has earned almost 10 billion Afghanis (AFN).

Officials say that in the past ten days alone, the income has been 800 million AFN.

Ministry of Mines and Petroleum officials say they have received more than 800 million Afghanis in 10 working days since Eid ul-Fitr.

According to these officials, since the IEA’s takeover in August last year, more than 10 billion AFN has been collected and that the revenue is increasing on a daily basis.

“In the last ten days, our revenue has reached nearly 800 million Afghanis and this trend is increasing day by day. We want our mines to have a positive impact on our country’s economy,” said Mufti Esmatullah Burhan, spokesman for the Ministry of Mines and Petroleum.

Economic experts say the increase in mining revenue is important for the growth of the country’s economy and say that if the Islamic Emirate provides more facilities for investment and eradicate corruption, the economic situation will improve.

“The increase in revenue of the Ministry of Mines is very good news. It is natural that investment in the mining sector has increased, and when investment increases, it is clear that revenue will also increase and jobs will be created and we hope efforts for investment increase too,” said Sayed ul-Rahman Imran, an economic analyst.

According to experts, in addition to the mining sector in Afghanistan, investments should be made in other sectors such as agriculture, livestock, and horticulture, banking and energy production in order to help develop the country.