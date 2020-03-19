Mine blast kills three, wounds eight in Baghlan

(Last Updated On: March 19, 2020)

At least three policemen were killed and eight others wounded in a roadside mine blast in Nahrin district of Baghlan province, a local official confirmed.

The incident occurred at around 2 p.m. Thursday in the Shaikh Jalal area of Nahrin district of the province.

Fazluddin Muradi, the district governor of Nahrin told Ariana News that a roadside mine went off at the area while security forces were on their way to supply a police outpost.

He added that Sayeed Noor Agha the police chief, and Sayeed Ziauddin the commander of public police of Nahrin were among the wounded personnel.

The Taliban militants stormed an outpost of Afghan forces on Wednesday night, however, the insurgents were pushed back after the back-up troops arrived in the area, the official further said.

Meanwhile, the provincial health officials said that three dead bodies and eight wounded individuals were taken to the hospitals.

No individual or group including the Taliban has claimed responsibility for the attack.