Mine blast kills three people – Herat

At least three people were killed and six others wounded in a mine blast in western Herat province, police confirmed.

Abdul Ahad Walizada, a spokesman for the provincial police said in a statement that the incident has taken place at around 7:20 Wednesday evening in an area between PD^9 and PD^12 of Herat city.

He added that the explosion was, as a result of sticky mine attached to a vehicle.

Walizada said that all the victims were civilians, adding that they were taken to the provincial hospital.

No group or individual has claimed responsibility for the blast.

Meanwhile, Walizada said that police have begun an investigation to find the motives behind the attack.

In Laghman, a mine went off in the Sultan Baba area of Mehtarlam, the capital of the province, resulted in seven civilians wounded.

Asadullah Dawlatzai, a spokesperson for the provincial governor told Ariana News that an explosive-laden motorbike blasted off in the area.