Mine Blast Kills One, Wounds 13 in Baghlan

A civilian was killed and 13 others were wounded in a planted mine blast in Nahrin district of northern Baghlan province, a local official said Tuesday.

Fazludin Muradi district governor for Nahrin told Ariana News the explosion took place in Bazar-e Kohna, Dari name, area of the district of at around 10 am on Tuesday.

According to him, an explosive-loaded motorbike blasted off at the area in which one civilian was killed and 13 others including five children and teenagers were wounded.

No group or individual has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Baghlan is among the insecure provinces in northern Afghanistan where the Taliban militants are actively operating in a number of its districts including the capital city of the province.