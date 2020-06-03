Mine blast kills district police chief – Paktia

(Last Updated On: June 3, 2020)

An Afghan security official was killed in a mine blast in Paktia province, local officials confirmed.

Sharif Kaliwal, district governor of Sayid Karam in Paktia, told Ariana News that Homayoun Himat police commander for Sayid Karam was killed in a mine blast on Tuesday.

Himat’s vehicle hit a roadside mine in the district while he was on his way to supply a police outpost that came under attack by the Taliban.

According to Kaliwal, three policemen were also killed and four others wounded in the blast.

The official said that the Afghan forces have also imposed casualties to the Taliban militants but he did not provide further details. The Taliban yet to comment in this regard.



No group or individual including the Taliban militant group has claimed responsibility for the explosion.

Paktia is among the insecure provinces in the east part of the country where the Taliban insurgents are actively operating in a number of its districts.