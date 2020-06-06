Mine blast in Badakhshan kills 11 local police

(Last Updated On: June 6, 2020)

At least 11 public police forces were killed in a roadside mine blast in Badakhshan province, police confirmed.

Sanaullah Rohani, a spokesman for the provincial police told Ariana News that the incident happened in Darkhan village in Khan district of the province at around 11 p.m. Friday.

At least 11public police members including their commander – Mazari – were killed after his vehicle hit a roadside mine in the area, the official added.

According to police, Mazari was on his way to support a security outpost in the village that came under attack of Taliban militants.

Meanwhile, the Taliban shadow district chief and two insurgents were killed in clashes with the Afghan forces.

Rohani said that the Taliban designated governor was identified as Hamidullah.

The Taliban militants group yet to comment in this regard.

Badakhshan is among the insecure provinces in Afghanistan where the Taliban, Al-Qaida, and Daesh militants are actively operating in a number of its districts.