Latest News
Mine blast in Badakhshan kills 11 local police
At least 11 public police forces were killed in a roadside mine blast in Badakhshan province, police confirmed.
Sanaullah Rohani, a spokesman for the provincial police told Ariana News that the incident happened in Darkhan village in Khan district of the province at around 11 p.m. Friday.
At least 11public police members including their commander – Mazari – were killed after his vehicle hit a roadside mine in the area, the official added.
According to police, Mazari was on his way to support a security outpost in the village that came under attack of Taliban militants.
Meanwhile, the Taliban shadow district chief and two insurgents were killed in clashes with the Afghan forces.
Rohani said that the Taliban designated governor was identified as Hamidullah.
The Taliban militants group yet to comment in this regard.
Badakhshan is among the insecure provinces in Afghanistan where the Taliban, Al-Qaida, and Daesh militants are actively operating in a number of its districts.
Latest News
Khalilzad starts new tour for “practical next steps” in Afghan peace
US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad has started a new trip to Qatar, Pakistan, and Afghanistan on the Afghan peace process.
The US Department of State said in a statement that Khalilzad left Washington on June 5 for travel to Doha, Islamabad, and Kabul.
“The primary focus of Ambassador Khalilzad’s trip is to obtain agreement between the Afghan parties on the practical next steps necessary for a smooth start to intra-Afghan negotiations,” the statement said.
In his last stop in Kabul, Khalilzad would review the implementation of all commitments in the US-Taliban agreement and with all parties as well as the US-Afghanistan Joint Declaration, “specifically reduced violence and prisoner releases.”
It comes as the US forces conducted two airstrikes on June 4 against the Taliban militants to disrupt coordinated attacks on the Afghan National Security and Defence Forces’ checkpoints, Col. Sonny Leggett, a USFOR-A spokesman said in a tweet.
USFOR-A conducted 2 airstrikes on June 4 to disrupt coord. TB attacks on ANDSF checkpoints, IAW the US-TB agrmt. We reiterate: All sides must reduce violence to allow the peace process to take hold. These were the 1st US airstrikes against TB since the start of the Eid ceasefire
— USFOR-A Spokesman Col Sonny Leggett (@USFOR_A) June 5, 2020
“Overnight, USFOR-A conducted an airstrike against 25 armed Taliban fighters executing a coordinated attack on an ANDSF checkpoint in Farah Province. This afternoon, USFOR-A conducted a strike on Taliban fighters attacking an ANDSF checkpoint in Kandahar Province,” Leggett said.
He said that the attacks were the first US airstrikes against the militant group since the start of the Eid ceasefire.
In accordance with the U.S.-Taliban agreement “We reiterate: All sides must reduce violence to allow the peace process to take hold. These were the 1st US airstrikes against TB since the start of the Eid ceasefire,” Leggett tweeted.
COVID-19
Most media workers in Afghanistan infected by Coronavirus
Reporters Without Borders says that at least 70 media workers in Afghanistan have been infected with the Coronavirus since the outbreak of the pandemic.
Reporters Without Borders has released a statement titled “media professionals are added to death list either by attacks or Coronavirus” noting that since the outbreak of the Coronavirus in Afghanistan, at least 70 journalists and media workers have been infected.
The report says that two media workers in Afghanistan have died so far as a result of suffering from Covid-19.
The RWB notes that Sulaiman Yousufi, an Ariana News driver, and Nasir Ahmad Safi, an RTA reporter in Nangarhar province, were among the media workers who died of the Coronavirus.
Reporters Without Borders underlines that Afghan journalists infected by the Coronavirus do not have access to financial and medical resources.
Latest News
Afghan people want transparency in peace process
Afghan citizens call on the High Council for National Reconciliation to take practical steps in the peace process.
The people of Afghanistan see the current peace efforts vague and call on the government to keep the people into confidence about the progress made in this process.
Residents of Kabul say the peace process must be transparent and speedy. They also claim that people are not fully kept updated on peace efforts.
While the start of the Intra-Afghan negotiations depends on the release of all 5,000 Taliban prisoners and one thousand of government prisoners, no prisoners have been released by the two sides in the past four days.
This comes as the Taliban’s technical delegation, which has come to Kabul to identify their prisoners, has not yet left Kabul.
It is to be noted that nearly 3,000 Taliban prisoners and nearly 400 government prisoners have been released so far, and a number of countries have called for speeding up the process.
“Negotiations will not begin until all 5,000 prisoners are released,” said Sayed Akbar Agha, a former Taliban member.
Meanwhile, the Human Rights Commission has shared a list of its proposals with the chairman of the High National Reconciliation Council to be pitched in the agenda of the Intra-Afghan talks.
“The rights of children, women, minorities, and victims of war must be protected throughout these talks,” said Naeem Nazari, deputy head of the Human Rights Commission.
“Women must play a significant role in peace processes,” said Fawzia Kofi, a member of the peace negotiating team.
On the other hand, the Norwegian Foreign Minister has told his Afghan counterpart that his country is trying to pave the way for the start of the Intra-Afghan Talks.
Earlier, sources said that the date for the start of the talks was set for June 15 and that the two sides were now trying to make a choice out of Qatar, Germany, Norway, and Uzbekistan as the host for the holding the talks.
