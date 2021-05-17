Latest News
Miller warns of increase in Taliban pressure on provincial capitals
US Forces Commander in Afghanistan General Scott Miller has said they are closely watching what the Taliban will do following the three-day Eid ceasefire that ended at midnight on Saturday but said he expects violence to increase.
In an interview with BBC, Miller said: “Ideally they would continue with the reduced violence because it is something that the Afghan people want.
“But the expectation is that they will pick up violence in the nearer term.”
He also said he expects the Taliban will increase pressure on different provincial capitals but stated it is now the time for the Afghan security forces to stand on their own.
However, coalition forces are still helping the Afghan security forces – even during their withdrawal.
“And even as we’re retrograding, we are certainly trying to put them (Afghan forces) in the best possible posture that we are able to.”
He said the Afghan forces have the capability to keep the Taliban at bay, adding that “they have to hold”.
He said there is an “emotional aspect” attached to withdrawing from Afghanistan but that the US military has to stay focused on the withdrawal process, which must be done “in accordance with our orders”.
“Our obligations are wanting to make sure our force is protected and that we are able to withdraw coalition forces as safely and as orderly as possible. And at the same time ensure that we leave our Afghan security partners in a position that they are able to pick this up and carry it on.”
He said this was “an obligation that we feel, not just (to) the security forces, but also to the people of Afghanistan.”
On the overall situation after 20 years in the country, and asked if the US had failed, Miller said in response: “I think as we take a look at this thing, history is going to write this story.
“The objectives that we set out I think they’ll be evaluated and I think we really need to take a really honest look at the things that we did not do as well as we wanted to.
“Certainly there were some victories along the way but I think history will judge this and the future will tell the rest of the story.
The US and NATO withdrawal, of a total of around 10,000 troops along with 20 years worth of military equipment, officially started on May 1 and is expected to finish by September 11 – the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on the United States.
Long working hours are a killer: WHO study shows
Working long hours is killing hundreds of thousands of people a year in a worsening trend that may accelerate further due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the World Health Organization said on Monday.
In the first global study of the loss of life associated with longer working hours, the paper in the journal Environment International showed that 745,000 people died from stroke and heart disease associated with long working hours in 2016, Reuters reported.
That was an increase of nearly 30% from 2000.
“Working 55 hours or more per week is a serious health hazard,” said Maria Neira, director of the WHO’s Department of Environment, Climate Change and Health.
“What we want to do with this information is promote more action, more protection of workers,” she said.
The joint study, produced by the WHO and the International Labour Organization, showed that most victims (72%) were men and were middle-aged or older. Often, the deaths occurred much later in life, sometimes decades later, than the shifts worked.
It also showed that people living in Southeast Asia and the Western Pacific region — a WHO-defined region which includes China, Japan and Australia — were the most affected, Reuters reported.
Overall, the study – drawing on data from 194 countries – said that working 55 hours or more a week is associated with a 35% higher risk of stroke and a 17% higher risk of dying from ischemic heart disease compared with a 35-40 hour working week.
The study covered the period 2000-2016, and so did not include the COVID-19 pandemic, but WHO officials said the surge in remote working and the global economic slowdown resulting from the coronavirus emergency may have increased the risks.
“The pandemic is accelerating developments that could feed the trend towards increased working time,” the WHO said, estimating that at least 9% of people work long hours.
WHO staff, including its chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, say they have been working long hours during the pandemic and Neira said the U.N. agency would seek to improve its policy in light of the study, Reuters reported.
Capping hours would be beneficial for employers since that has been shown to increase worker productivity, WHO technical officer Frank Pega said.
“It’s really a smart choice not to increase long working hours in an economic crisis.”
Blinken and Qureshi discuss Afghan peace process
Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi spoke with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, on Sunday and discussed the Afghan peace process among other issues.
According to Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry, Qureshi reaffirmed Pakistan’s desire for a broad-based and comprehensive partnership with the United States that was anchored in close economic cooperation, enhanced regional connectivity and common vision for a peaceful South Asia.
Blinken meanwhile tweeted that he had a “productive call with Pakistani Foreign Minister Qureshi about progress on Pakistan’s counterterrorism commitments, continuing cooperation on Afghan peace, and supporting regional stability.
“I look forward to continuing to work together in partnership,” he said.
Qureshi meanwhile reaffirmed Pakistan’s steadfast support for the Afghan peace process but underscored “achieving peaceful political solution in Afghanistan was the shared responsibility of all Afghan parties as well as the key international and regional stakeholders,” a statement read.
“Underscoring the importance of responsible withdrawal, the Foreign Minister stressed that reduction in violence, permanent ceasefire, and seizing this historic opportunity to secure an inclusive, broad-based and comprehensive political settlement was indispensable.”
According to the statement, Qureshi highlighted Pakistan’s “immense sacrifices in the fight against terrorism and the progress made in strengthening the anti-terrorist financing and anti-money laundering regimes. He reaffirmed the resolve to continue efforts in this regard.”
Survivors call for Kabul school bombing to be seen as act of genocide
The survivors and families of victims of the girls’ school bombing in Dasht-e-Barchi in Kabul last Sunday have called on the Afghan government and the international community to recognize the attack as an act of “genocide”.
Addressing a press conference Sunday, they stated that a specific ethnicity was targeted in the attack.
According to the families, at least 95 people – mostly schoolgirls – were killed and more than 200 others wounded in last week’s deadly bombing.
The families stated that the attack was a violation of human values and human rights.
Rajab Ali, who lost two of his relatives stated: “This brutality must be stopped. Such attacks must be prevented so that people can pursue education peacefully.”
Mina is another Afghan who lost a sister in the bombing, she stated: “I don’t want to witness such a terrible attack again.”
Meanwhile, students of Sayeed-ul-Shuhada – who are still dealing with severe mental anguish following the attack – stated that they will not give up and they “will firmly pursue their education.”
“I promise to continue this path (education) stronger than ever and I will definitely make Afghanistan one day,” Shirin Rezae, a student at the school said.
“I hope that the day will come when we will be capable of being candidates for the Presidency,” she added.
Masooma Yaqubi, another student stated: “We call on the international community, the United Nationals, and human rights organizations to investigate this brutal attack and to identify the perpetrators through a fact-finding commission.”
This comes after the Afghanistan Independent Human Rights Commission (AIHRC) last week urged the government to grant special protection to Hazaras and the community in Dasht-e-Barchi.
The AIHRC said in a statement that it was the government’s duty to protect the Hazara community against crimes against humanity, ethnic cleansing, or genocide.
The AIHRC stated that government has an obligation to “protect the population at risk of war crimes, crimes against humanity, ethnic cleansing or genocide.”
“The Afghan government has an obligation under International Humanitarian Law (IHL) and International Human Rights Law to protect the population at risk of war crimes, crimes against humanity, ethnic cleansing or genocide and international law obliges the government to take measures to end and prevent genocide and war crimes, crimes against humanity and persecution on the basis of ethnicity and gender,” the statement read.
“In October 2020, just over six months ago, more than 40 students died in an attack on Kawsar Danish tutoring center. In May 2020, almost a year ago 11 mothers were murdered with their unborn babies, two boys were, and an Afghan midwife was killed, with 5 mothers injured; this is femicide and infanticide,” the statement highlighted.
The AIHRC stressed that the Afghan government should fulfill its obligations under the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights “which includes acknowledging massacres targeting Hazaras.”
“The Afghan government should communicate immediately a human rights-based protection plan for Dasht-e-Barchi and West Kabul. This should include plans for collective reparations,” the organization said.
