Featured
Miller visits NATO base in Herat
US Army General Scott Miller, Commander of the NATO-led Resolute Support Mission (RS) in Afghanistan, visited the Western command center in Herat province Sunday where he met with foreign and Afghan military and civilian leaders about the security situation.
According to a statement issued by RS, Miller visited Train, Advise and Assist Command West (TAAC-W), which is a multinational command, under Italian responsibility, and tasked with training Afghan forces in western Afghanistan.
On arrival, he was met by Brigadier General Beniamino Vergori, Commander TAAC–W and briefed on the security situation in the Western provinces.
Also in attendance was Herat Provincial Governor Sayed Abdul Wahid Qattali; Herat National Directorate of Security (NDS) Chief General Issa Mohammad Hamidi; 2nd Special Forces Brigade Commander Colonel Fardeen Sepah; and Major General Abdul Raouf Arghandi Wal; Commander of the 207th Afghan National Army Corps.
Miller reaffirmed NATO support, saying “we are still here, we are committed to supporting the ANDSF.”
He also thanked the Italian contingent for their contributions to the 38-member RS mission, calling Italian efforts essential in helping Afghan forces progress toward sustainability and independence.
Resolute Support Command Sergeant Major Tim Metheny also met with Italian Command Sergeant Major Alessandro Pellegrino. The two senior enlisted advisors focused on the security and well-being of Italian troops serving the mission.
Featured
US deal with Taliban nothing but a ‘withdrawal pact’, says ex-diplomat
Former Pakistani ambassador to the US, Husain Haqqani, said the agreement between the US and the Taliban has no element of peace and is basically a withdrawal pact for American troops from Afghanistan.
Speaking during a virtual event titled The Afghan Peace Process: Progress or Peril, which was organized by the Hudson Institute, Haqqani said he sees the February 2020 agreement as nothing short of a withdrawal pact.
He said the Taliban were made to commit to only one thing – that they would enter intra-Afghan negotiations. He said the Taliban were not made to commit to actually agreeing to peace.
Haqqani said the definition of peace for the Taliban is very different from the US.
“Taliban’s definition of peace is very different from that of the US or the Afghan government. The Taliban believes that once their Islamic Emirate is restored, peace is restored,” said Haqqani, who is currently the Director for South and Central Asia at Hudson Institute.
The Afghan government and the people of the country would welcome the predictability and discipline that might come with change of administration in the US, he noted.
“When state actors and non-state actors negotiate, usually there is a ceasefire as part of the deal. That hasn’t been done in Afghanistan? I don’t understand what reduction in violence is, does it mean two people instead of 10 being killed or 10 instead of 20?” he asked.
The Trump administration signed the agreement with the Taliban in February last year in Doha and as per the deal, the US agreed to withdraw all its troops from Afghanistan by the end of April this year.
The Taliban was meant to reduce violence, cut all ties with terrorist organizations including al-Qaeda and enter into peace talks with the Afghan government.
Bill Roggio, a senior fellow and editor of The Foundation for Defense of Democracies’ Long War Journal, who also participated meanwhile said that to understand what Taliban wants one needs to read their statements.
“The only acceptable outcome is the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan. They have not fought all these years to take a silly ministerial post. What Taliban has been doing in the meantime is hollowing out Afghan civil society. All signs that Taliban is using these talks to run out the clock. It is not going to agree to give up violence,” he said.
“The Taliban promised before 9/11 that they will not host al-Qaeda and they lied. Why should we believe them today?” Roggio asked.
Javid Ahmad, Afghanistan’s Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and a Senior Fellow (non-resident) at the Atlantic Council, meanwhile stated during the event that Afghanistan as a country is complicated.
“The US presence has now effectively become a part of the Afghan power dynamics. Probably will remain so for the foreseeable future,” he said.
“There is a need for clarity in purpose, policy, and approach. We need clarity not just on Afghanistan’s future but also America’s future in Afghanistan. Previous administration drew a moral equivalence between the Taliban and Afghan government and so the outcome was one big mess,” Ahmad said.
According to Ahmad, Pakistan is hoping to dictate the talks and in the process bypass the Afghan government.
“Pakistan’s main audience has been Washington not Kabul. So difficult to come to terms with them on any bilateral agreement. The terms they are pushing for is a direct say in Afghanistan’s foreign and security policy and so Pakistan has traditionally treated us as a half state,” he said.
He did say however that the Afghan government is hoping the new Biden administration will work to redress the balance between the Taliban and the Afghan government so as to ensure that the Taliban “abandons their pursuit of creating their own version of Afghan apartheid” – a minority like rule over the majority of the population.
He said: “That is why I think … the belief of the broader Afghan public is that a US reset is not only warranted but it’s necessary; it’s required and I am really glad that the Biden administration is reviewing the key elements of that deal.”
Ahmad also stated Afghanistan is working very closely with its US partners, who will be sending a team to Kabul soon.
He said the immediate focus “on our end would be not just on the violence reduction but also on the ceasefire”.
“We’ll also see what the US decides to do in the NATO administration of course in mid-February but none of our NATO partners are in favor of withdrawing its forces by May 1 deadline,” he said – in reference to the NATO defense ministers meeting scheduled for later this month.
Featured
Three former senators jailed for 10 years over $40,000 bribe
Three former members of Meshrano Jirga (Upper House of Parliament) have been sentenced to 10 years and one month in prison each after being found guilty of corruption by the Anti-Corruption Justice Center’s primary court, the Attorney General’s Office (AGO) stated on Saturday.
Video evidence reportedly showed the three former senators, Mohammad Anwar Bashliq, Mohammad Azim Qoyash and Liyaqatullah Babakarkhil asking for $40,000 in bribe money from customs officials at the Hairatan land port in the northern province of Balkh.
According to the AGO, the senators were also fined $40,000.
The lawyer defending the senators meanwhile stated the court’s decision was politically driven and that outside elements including government had interfered in the case.
The senators have however been granted leave to appeal the court’s decision.
This comes after the Meshrano Jirga sent the three members to Balkh province to assess the problem of corruption at Hairatan port. However, they were arrested by the National Directorate of Security (NDS).
Featured
NATO chief warns of risks involved in withdrawing troops
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday that the alliance’s presence in Afghanistan is a decision that should be mutual but one that carries risks.
Speaking at a joint news conference with Belgium’s Prime Minister Alexander De Croo, Stoltenberg said: “If we decide to leave, we risk to jeopardize the peace process, we risk to lose the gains that were made in the fight against international terrorism over the last years, and we risk Afghanistan becoming a safe haven for international terrorists.”
He also said if NATO decides to stay, there will be the risk of increased violence against foreign troops in the country.
“So my message to all NATO allies is that whatever we decide we need to do together,” he said. “We went into Afghanistan together. We should adjust our presence there together. And when the time is right we should leave together.”
Stoltenberg also called on the Taliban to stick to their commitments, including “breaking all ties with international terrorists, including al-Qaeda,” and “reducing violence.”
Former US president Donald Trump had sharply reduced the number of American troops in Afghanistan and planned for a complete withdrawal by end of April. However, the new Biden administration said it plans to review the US-Taliban agreement signed last year.
NATO’s presence in Afghanistan is however still undecided but will be discussed during the defense ministers meeting later this month.
Miller visits NATO base in Herat
Bihsud probe team calls for Wardak police chief to be prosecuted
22,000 Afghan students vie for Pakistani scholarships
Saleh claims 85% of released prisoners have returned to frontline
First batch of Coronavirus vaccines from India lands in Kabul
Four soldiers killed in Taliban attack on Takhar base
BBL’s Afghan stars set to join national team for Ireland series
Boeing with 62 passengers missing in Indonesia
Afghan passport ranked the world’s least powerful
Norway concerned as death toll rises to 29 from COVID vaccine
TAHAWOL: NSA office’s position regarding peace and war discussed
Sola: Afghan peace process discussed
Sola: US new strategy and peace talks discussed
Tahawol: Peace talks halted
Sola: The Afghan peace process discussed
Trending
-
Business4 days ago
Afghanistan-Uzbekistan-Pakistan railway line mapped out in new deal
-
Latest News4 days ago
UNAMA finds torture still prolific across all Afghan detention facilities
-
Latest News4 days ago
German FM suggests troops withdrawal be linked with talks progress
-
Latest News4 days ago
One dead, 3 wounded in Kabul explosion
-
Latest News3 days ago
Wardak residents demand justice in wake of Bihsud carnage
-
Business4 days ago
Nimruz celebrates Kamal Khan Dam progress as reservoir fills up
-
Latest News5 days ago
US deal ‘stipulates formation of inclusive Islamic govt’: Taliban
-
Latest News3 days ago
Muslim Scholars Union condemns ongoing bloodshed, calls for end to war