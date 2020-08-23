Military chiefs review security operations in Afghanistan’s north

(Last Updated On: August 23, 2020)

Afghanistan’s First Deputy Minister of Defense Shahmahmood Mikhiel and Resolute Support Commander General Scott Miller visited northern Afghanistan this week to review security operations and reaffirm NATO support for Afghan security forces.

In a statement issued by Resolute Support, Mikhiel said: “We came here with General Miller to speak to the Corps commander and assess the security situation in the North and see what we can do [to assist].”

“Fortunately, under the leadership of [Brigadier General] Alizai, the security situation over the past 5-6 months has really improved in the north. There are some [enemy] movements in some places, [but] our security and defense forces can confront and eliminate the existing threats.”

Mikhail said while security forces continue to push back enemy combatants, their goal is to end the fighting, gain the trust and respect of the people and enable peace.

“War is not our goal; it’s a tool so we can provide a secure environment for our people to live in and create the possibility of education for their kids,” said Mikhail.

“I hope that all people should be proud of their security and defense forces and assist them.”

Ongoing enemy attacks, however, mean security forces must defend themselves and the Afghan citizens they are charged with protecting, extending the cycle of violence.

Alizai, who commands 209th Shaheen Corps, meanwhile stated that the Afghan National Army’s (ANA) main duty was to provide security to the people and protect territorial integrity.

“However, if the opposition continues their level of violence, we will have no objection in fighting a war against them. We are always ready to give a jaw-breaking response and stand against anyone who creates problems against our people,” said Alizai.

This visit comes as Miller continues to meet with Afghan leaders, providing reassurance and reaffirming ongoing commitment from the coalition to continue improving Afghan security forces and ensure they have the tools and training to secure peace in Afghanistan in the long-term.

But according to the statement, Miller carries a consistent message – the Taliban must reduce violence so the political process designed to end the war has a chance to take hold.

“The Afghan people want peace,” said Miller.

“And it’s a requirement the Taliban lower their violence. We’ve talked with the Afghan security forces – all violence does is continue to create more violence. And so the Afghan security forces will continue to take care of the Afghan people. But at the same time, we’ll be prepared to pursue the right paths toward a peaceful settlement.”