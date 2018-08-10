Military Analyst Zalmai Wardak Assassinated in Kabul

(Last Updated On: August 10, 2018 3:06 pm)

Military affairs analyst and retired army General Zalmai Wardak has been killed by unknown gunmen in Kat-i-Parwan area of capital Kabul last night, police said on Friday.

The gunmen broke into Wardak’s house in police district 2 of Kabul and killed him at around 02:00 am on Friday, said Kabul police spokesman Hashmat Stanikzai.

The reason behind the incident was not cleared, but police said they were investigating the incident.

Zalmai Wardak was born in 1953. He was graduated from the Kabul military academy in 1979 and served on various positions in the military. He was also reportedly a candidate in the upcoming parliamentary election from Kabul.