Militants Targeting Journalists in Afghanistan to Undermine the Electoral Process: Mattis

Jim Mattis, the U.S. Secretary of Defense said Tuesday that the insurgent groups are targeting journalists in Afghanistan because they want more news coverage in order to undermine the country’s electoral process which is due in October.

“This is the normal stuff by people who cannot win at the ballot box, so they turn to bombs,” Mattis said when asked about a deadly bombing by Daesh in Afghanistan that killed 29 including nine journalists.

“We anticipated that they would do their best to try to bring bombs right into Kabul,” Mattis said. “They need to international media to, basically, broadcast this going on so they can undercut through those kinds of attack, what is — what’s obviously setting them on their back foot diplomatically, militarily.”

On Monday, a back-to-back suicide bombing in the capital Kabul killed 25 people and injured dozens of others mainly civilians.

President Ashraf Ghani on Tuesday vowed that perpetrators of the attacks would be brought to justice and members of the upper house of parliament urged the government to immediately execute those responsible for terror bombings in the country.