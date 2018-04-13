Militants Kill 11 Security Forces in Herat

(Last Updated On: April 13, 2018 5:58 pm)

Taliban insurgents have assaulted a security outpost in Shindand district of Herat Province, killing at least 11 government security forces, officials said.

Four policemen were wounded by a roadside bomb en route to the checkpoint to provide backup during the hours-long assault that began late Thursday night, Herat provincial governor spokesman Jailani Farhad said.

Shindand district governor Shukrullah Shakir confirmed the casualty figures. He added that the checkpoint was eight km from the district centre.

A Taliban spokesman, Zabiullah Mujahid, claimed in a statement sent to media that the attack in Shindand left more than 20 Afghan security personnel dead and insurgents also took away four armored military vehicles, or Humvees.