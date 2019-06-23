Militants Failed to Blow Up Tomb of King Mahmud

(Last Updated On: June 23, 2019)

A person was killed and another wounded in their own mine explosion in central Ghazni province, local officials said on Sunday.

Ahmad Khan Sirat, a spokesman for Ghazni police told Ariana News that the incident has taken place in the provincial capital, Ghazni city, on early Sunday morning.

According to Sirat, the individuals wanted to plant two mines in at the tomb of Sultan Mahmud, the first independent ruler of the Ghaznavid dynasty, ruling from 998 to 1030, at Rawza area of Ghazni city.

He added that their bomb went off prematurely and as a result one of them was killed and the other one wounded.

An un-exploded mine was also defused at the area by the Afghan security forces, the official added.

Sirat stressed that the individuals have links with the Taliban militant group.

The Taliban yet to make a comment about the incident.