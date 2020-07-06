Militants attack security checkpoint – Kabul

(Last Updated On: July 6, 2020)

One militant was killed and another arrested in Shakar Dara district of Kabul province, police said.

The militants stormed a security checkpoint in Mir Bacha Kut district of Kabul and faced resistance by police, Kabul police said in a statement, adding that the Afghan forces pushed back the insurgents and they fled the area following clashes.

According to the statement, one of the militants was killed in chasing in Shakar Dara district of the province and the other one was arrested.

The incident took place at around 2 a.m. Monday.

Meanwhile, the Taliban militants attacked Afghan security forces on the Balkh-Jawzjan highway on Sunday.

The Defense Ministry said that three insurgents were killed and four others wounded in a counterattack.

In Logar, the Afghan forces pushed back the Taliban in the Puze Niai area in the Barakibarak district of the province.

The Taliban yet comment about the incidents.