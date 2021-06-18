Latest News
Militant groups could pose threat to US in two years from Afghanistan: Pentagon
Top U.S. military leaders said on Thursday that international militant groups like al Qaeda could pose a threat from Afghanistan to the U.S. homeland and American allies in two years.
President Joe Biden’s decision to withdraw troops completely from Afghanistan by September has raised concerns that the country could erupt in full-scale civil war, providing al Qaeda space in which to rebuild and plan new attacks on U.S. and other targets.
“It would take possibly two years for them to develop that capability,” U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said during a congressional hearing.
Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley said he agreed with the timeline and said there was a medium risk at the moment.
“If there was a collapse of the government, or a dissolution of the Afghan security forces, that risk would obviously increase,” Milley said.
The comments are some of clearest signs of concern in the military and intelligence community about the threat militant groups could pose from Afghanistan and the risks of a complete withdrawal.
A United Nations report in January said there were as many as 500 al Qaeda fighters in Afghanistan and that the Taliban maintained a close relationship with the Islamist extremist group. The Taliban denies al Qaeda has a presence in Afghanistan.
The United States has completed more than half of its military withdrawal from Afghanistan, which is expected to be finished well before September, nearly 20 years after al Qaeda’s attacks on the United States triggered the war.
Biden has said the United States has the ability to keep an eye on any resurgence of al Qaeda in Afghanistan without keeping a military footprint, but his administration is still trying to negotiate basing agreements in the region.
Latest News
Another three districts fall to Taliban; gov’t forces retreated
Latest News
Turkey commits to securing Kabul Airport after US withdrawal: US official
President Joe Biden and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan agreed in a meeting this week that Turkey would take a lead role in securing Kabul airport as the United States withdraws troops from Afghanistan, U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said on Thursday.
Sullivan told reporters that Biden and Erdogan, in their meeting on Monday at the NATO summit, discussed the Afghanistan issue. Erdogan sought certain forms of U.S. support to secure the airport and Biden committed to providing that support, Sullivan said.
“The clear commitment from the leaders was established that Turkey would play a lead role in securing Hamid Karzai International Airport and we are now working through how to execute to get to that,” Sullivan said, giving the first details from the U.S. side of the meeting which the Turkish presidency has not provided details of.
Turkey and the United States have been at odds over a host of issues including Ankara’s purchase of Russian weaponry, policy differences in Syria and the Eastern Mediterranean and expectations for a breakthrough in first face-to-face meeting between Erdogan and Biden were slim.
The two leaders sounded upbeat after their meeting although they did not announce what concrete progress they made. One potential area of cooperation has been Afghanistan, where Ankara has offered to guard and operate Kabul airport after U.S. and NATO forces withdraw in coming weeks.
The security of the airport is crucial for the operation of diplomatic missions out of the Afghanistan as Western forces pull out.
Last week, a Taliban spokesman said Turkey should withdraw its troops from Afghanistan under the 2020 deal for the pullout of U.S. forces but Sullivan said the Taliban comments did not deter the “detailed and effective” security plan the United States was putting together.
“Obviously we take seriously the concern that Taliban or other elements in Afghanistan will attack the Western or the international presence…We do not believe that what Taliban has said publicly should or will deter the efforts underway right now to establish that security presence,” he said.
As president, Biden has adopted a cooler tone than predecessor Donald Trump towards Erdogan. Biden quickly recognized the 1915 massacre of Armenians as genocide – a position that angers Turkey – and stepped up criticism of Turkey’s human rights record.
But it was not clear if Biden raised the human rights issue with Erdogan during his meeting and Sullivan provided little details on how, if at all, the impasse over the S-400s, which prompted Washington to remove Ankara from the F-35 fighter jet program and impose sanctions, would be resolved.
“They discussed it. There was not a resolution of the issue. There was a commitment to continue the dialogue on the S-400 and the two teams will be following up on that coming out of the meeting,” he said.
COVID-19
U.S. requires embassy staff in Afghanistan to telework amid COVID-19 outbreak
Staff in the U.S. embassy in Kabul are being required to telework, State Department spokesman Ned Price said on Thursday, citing a “significant outbreak of COVID-19” that has sickened officials and killed one local embassy staffer.
The embassy was taking steps to ensure safety of staff by “requiring all staff to telework and to adhere to physical distancing, masking requirements and other applicable regulations,” Price said.
Price declined to say how many embassy staff had been infected, but said 95% of the cases at the embassy were individuals who were not vaccinated or not fully vaccinated against the virus.
“We are saddened by the deaths of many valiant Afghans who’ve been sickened by this pandemic and we in fact grieve the passing of a local embassy staff member,” Price said, adding normal embassy operations would resume when “the chain of transmission has been broken.”
Another three districts fall to Taliban; gov’t forces retreated
Turkey commits to securing Kabul Airport after US withdrawal: US official
U.S. requires embassy staff in Afghanistan to telework amid COVID-19 outbreak
Militant groups could pose threat to US in two years from Afghanistan: Pentagon
Families of victims call on Int’l community to investigate school bombing
Cancer takes its toll on Afghans amid diagnostic, treatment challenges
Locals in Gaza celebrate ceasefire between Israel and Hamas
Pakistan blast kills six, wounds 13 at pro-Palestinian rally
Belarus forces plane to land, arrests journalist, sparking outrage
Germany apologizes for colonial-era genocide in Namibia
Zerbena: Afghanistan, Uzbekistan establish joint economic zone
Pas Az Khabar: Intensified clashes between Afghan forces and Taliban discussed
Morning News Show: Third wave of COVID-19 in Afghanistan discussed
Zerbena: Weekly economic news in Afghanistan
Sola: Efforts underway to revive stalled Afghan peace talks
Trending
-
Featured4 days ago
NATO to provide provisional funding to help run Kabul airport
-
Latest News4 days ago
Taliban ‘paths’ into districts will become mass graveyards: Saleh
-
Featured4 days ago
NATO looking at setting up training base for Afghan forces in Qatar
-
Latest News4 days ago
Israel’s new government begins, Netanyahu era ends
-
Latest News5 days ago
Four districts in four provinces fall to the Taliban: Sources
-
Latest News2 days ago
US speeds up visas for vulnerable Afghans
-
Featured4 days ago
Turkey’s president says US can count on Ankara after troop pullout
-
Latest News3 days ago
Taliban captures another 4 districts bringing total to 33