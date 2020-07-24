Mike Tyson’s comeback confirmed for September

(Last Updated On: July 24, 2020)

Mike Tyson, 54, will make his comeback to the prize ring for an exhibition bout against four-division world champion Roy Jones Jr on 12 September, the Guardian reported.

The eight-round fight will be broadcast on pay-per-view and Triller, an upstart TikTok-like music video app which confirmed the event in a release on Thursday.

“Tyson, 54, is an American professional boxer who became the youngest ever boxer to win a heavyweight title back in 1986, becoming the division’s undisputed champion until he was dramatically unseated in a shock upset defeat to James ‘Buster’ Douglas in 1990. The Brooklyn native retired in 2005 with a career record of 50-6 with 44 knockouts,” the Guardian said in a statement.

He won his first 19 professional fights by knockout, 12 of them in the first round.

In 1992, Tyson was convicted for rape and sentenced to six years in prison, which after three years, he was released on bail. While in prison, he converted to Islam and adopted the Muslim name “Malik Abdul Aziz”.

After his release in 1995, he engaged in a series of comeback fights.

Tyson’s rival, the 51-year-old Jones, a native of Pensacola, Florida, represented the US at the 1988 Olympics, where he won a silver medal.

Tyson-Jones fight is scheduled for September 12th, 2020.