Mike Tyson’s comeback confirmed for September
Mike Tyson, 54, will make his comeback to the prize ring for an exhibition bout against four-division world champion Roy Jones Jr on 12 September, the Guardian reported.
The eight-round fight will be broadcast on pay-per-view and Triller, an upstart TikTok-like music video app which confirmed the event in a release on Thursday.
“Tyson, 54, is an American professional boxer who became the youngest ever boxer to win a heavyweight title back in 1986, becoming the division’s undisputed champion until he was dramatically unseated in a shock upset defeat to James ‘Buster’ Douglas in 1990. The Brooklyn native retired in 2005 with a career record of 50-6 with 44 knockouts,” the Guardian said in a statement.
He won his first 19 professional fights by knockout, 12 of them in the first round.
In 1992, Tyson was convicted for rape and sentenced to six years in prison, which after three years, he was released on bail. While in prison, he converted to Islam and adopted the Muslim name “Malik Abdul Aziz”.
After his release in 1995, he engaged in a series of comeback fights.
Tyson’s rival, the 51-year-old Jones, a native of Pensacola, Florida, represented the US at the 1988 Olympics, where he won a silver medal.
Tyson-Jones fight is scheduled for September 12th, 2020.
Taliban says conditionally ready to start negotiations after Eid al-Adha
Suhail Shaheen, a spokesman for the Taliban’s political office in Qatar, said the group is ready to release the remaining government prisoners by Eid al-Adha, in case the government also releases the remaining 600 prisoners of the Taliban according to the list already shared with the government.
The Taliban are ready to start negotiations between Afghans immediately after Eid, provided the government releases the group’s 600 prisoners on a pre-arranged list.
Shaheen said in a tweet that the group is “ready to release all remaining prisoners of the #Afghan gov’t before the eve of Eid al-Adha provided they release our prisoners as per our list already delivered to them.”
However, the government says the Taliban must reduce violence to start peace talks.
The failure to release some 600 Taliban prisoners from government custody is a controversial issue, and the Independent Human Rights Commission has backed the decision.
“We call on the government to investigate the situation of 592 prisoners. Prisoners who violate human rights and civil rights should not be released at all,” said Zabihullah Farhang, spokesman for the Human Rights Commission.
Some experts say the government is challenging the peace talks by not releasing 600 Taliban prisoners.
“We urge the Afghan government and the US Special Representative for the Afghan peace to take a major action that can be taken to start inter-Afghan talks,” said Negina Yari, a member of the Afghanistan Peace House board.
“There is a good opportunity for negotiations and the demand for the release of their prisoners is a legitimate demand and the government must act,” said Shahzada Massoud, a political analyst.
But the NSC office said that although Taliban prisoners had promised not to return to the war after their release, a number of released prisoners are now fighting against security forces.
60 new Coronavirus cases registered – Afghanistan
Afghanistan saw a decline in the number of COVID-19 confirmed cases in the past recent days, as the country has recorded 60 cases in the past 24 hours.
The Ministry of Public Health said in its Coronavirus daily updates that the cases were registered in Kabul 7, Herat 18, Kandahar 1, Bamyan 11, Nangarhar 1, Badghis 6, Kunduz 4, Badakhshan 1, Parwan 1, Laghman 1, Kunar 5, Panjsher 2, and Kapisa 2.
It brings the total infections to 35,988 in the country.
The ministry, however, warned of the second wave of the virus in Afghanistan, asking people to follow the ministry’s directions to prevent contracting the COVID-19.
Meanwhile, the updates show 14 Coronavirus patients have lost their lives in the last 24 hours.
The deaths cases were reported in Kabul (13), and Helmand (1), bringing the total fatalities to 1225 in the country.
According to the updates, 52 patients have been recovered and fully discharged from hospitals in the past 24 hours.
So far, 24,573 people have recovered from the virus.
It comes as the United States allocated more than $36.7 million to help the people of Afghanistan address the COVID-19 pandemic, and expedited $90 million in continued development assistance through the World Bank to support Afghanistan's national health and education sectors and local government needs.
"The entirety of this U.S. funding comes at a critical moment when Afghanistan is dealing with the effects of COVID-19. We must all work quickly to prevent the further spread of COVID-19; attend to the sick; put people back to work; and protect vulnerable women and children, who can become victims of rising domestic violence in these kinds of situations," said Ambassador Ross Wilson, Charge D'Affaires at the U.S. Embassy in Kabul.
There are 15715850 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with 637615 deaths and 9588853 recoveries.
US provides more than $36.7 million for COVID-19 response – Afghanistan
The United States has allocated more than $36.7 million to help the people of Afghanistan address the COVID-19 pandemic, and expedited $90 million in continued development assistance through the World Bank to support Afghanistan’s national health and education sectors and local government needs.
“The entirety of this U.S. funding comes at a critical moment when Afghanistan is dealing with the effects of COVID-19. We must all work quickly to prevent the further spread of COVID-19; attend to the sick; put people back to work; and protect vulnerable women and children, who can become victims of rising domestic violence in these kinds of situations,” said Ambassador Ross Wilson, Charge D’Affaires at the U.S. Embassy in Kabul.
The U.S. government is coordinating with the Afghan government, international humanitarian partners, the donor community, the private sector, and the Afghan people to support a robust response to this pandemic. This funding builds on resources previously announced by Secretary of State Pompeo for COVID-19 response in Afghanistan, through the following efforts:
- $36.7 million in COVID-19 assistance includes:
- more than $19.1 million for health and international disaster assistance to support the detection and treatment of COVID-19, as well as protection and health support, for internally displaced persons;
- nearly $3.1 million in migrant and refugee assistance for Afghan returnees;
- $500,000 to procure COVID-19 prevention and control supplies for correctional facilities; and
- $14 million in existing economic support funds to support the Afghan government’s nationwide response to COVID-19.
- $90 million in existing support through the World Bank for continued health and education services during the pandemic; to enable citizen-led Community Development Councils to meet sanitation and infrastructure needs; and to support the health sector in maintaining emergency services and strengthening disease surveillance, testing, and treatment.
This assistance continues America’s enduring partnership with Afghanistan and its people. The United States has provided decades of life-saving U.S. government investments in Afghanistan’s health sector. USAID has made quality basic health care services accessible to millions across the country, especially for women and children; created the country’s Disease Early Warning System; and strengthened Afghanistan’s nationwide public health management information system. USAID also has supported water, sanitation, and hygiene programs to help keep millions of Afghans healthy and stave off disease during disasters.
With almost $19 billion spent on development programs since 2002, USAID provides the largest bilateral civilian assistance program to Afghanistan. USAID support has enabled the Ministry of Public Health to make critical strides in providing quality basic health care services to Afghans across the country, especially women and children. USAID also supports the collection of information on a weekly basis on 15 communicable diseases to provide accurate and timely data on the outbreak of disease and seasonal trends to fight outbreaks.
