Migrants on Belarus-Poland border сomplain on cold and lack of food
Belarusian state border committee released on Friday drone footage of migrant camp in Grodno region showing migrants in camp as they continue to wait for border crossing.
Thousands of irregular migrants, from the Middle East, Afghanistan and Africa, have been waiting for four days at the Polish-Belarusian border, complaining of cold and lack of food.
Poland and the EU have accused Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko of trying to retaliate against EU sanctions by deliberately inviting and forcing migrants toward the Polish border.
Polish authorities stepped up border protection Monday and mobilized more than 12,000 troops after a large group of migrants started marching toward the country’s frontier with Belarus accompanied by the Belarusian military.
A million Afghan children at risk of dying amid acute malnutrition: WHO
Around 3.2 million children are expected to suffer from acute malnutrition in Afghanistan by the end of this year, with 1 million of them at risk of dying as temperatures drop, a World Health Organization spokesperson said on Friday.
Aid agencies have warned of famine as a drought coincides with a failing economy following the withdrawal of Western financial support in the aftermath of Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) takeover in August. The health sector has been hit especially hard, with many healthcare workers fleeing due to unpaid salaries.
“It’s an uphill battle as starvation grips the country,” Margaret Harris told Geneva-based journalists by telephone from the capital Kabul. “The world must not and cannot afford to turn its back on Afghanistan.”
Nighttime temperatures are falling below zero degrees Celsius and colder temperatures are expected to make the old and the young more susceptible to other diseases, Harris said. In some places, people are chopping down trees to provide fuel for the hospitals amid widespread shortages, she added.
Harris did not have numbers for the number of children who had already died from malnutrition but described “wards filled with tiny little children”, including with a seven-month old baby whom she described as “smaller than a newborn”.
Measles cases are rising in the country and WHO data shows 24,000 clinical cases had so far been reported.
“For malnourished children, measles is a death sentence. We will see so many more deaths if we don’t move on this quickly,” Harris said.
Explosion hits mosque in Nangarhar
An explosion hit a mosque in the Spin Ghar district of eastern Nangarhar province during Friday prayers, sources said.
According to the sources, the blast took place in the Tereli area of the district, wounding at least 24 people.
The wounded people were transferred to the local hospital for treatment.
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) officials have confirmed the incident but did not provide further details.
So far, no group or individual has claimed responsibility for the attack.
The ISIS-K group has claimed responsibility for a series of blasts to hit mosques in the country since the IEA victory over the Western-backed government in Kabul in August.
Herat couple forgo extravagant wedding, donate to the poor instead
A young couple in Herat province chose to forgo a lavish wedding, as is customary in Afghanistan, and instead donated the money to poor families.
The couple said their families had both been in agreement with their decision and together they held a no-frills marriage ceremony.
According to them, they did this in order to help create a culture of healing in society – amid rampant poverty and a collapsing economy.
“When we both thought about the wedding, we both did not feel good; I even cried. I was stressed from the moment I realized I needed to go to Herat to discuss the matter with my father, but I was very stressed and worried that my father and brothers would not agree. But when I got there, fortunately for us, they [my parents] were happy [with the idea],” said Malika Afzali, the bride.
The young couple got engaged four months ago and worked in Kabul for private organizations.
Malika who has an economics degree, and her husband, Ezatullah Samim, is an electronic engineer. Both have been unemployed since the collapse of the previous government.
Samim meanwhile told of the joy their decision brought.
“We had a very good feeling on the day we distributed our aid and when we helped the poor, we really had a great feeling and we really enjoyed those moments,” he said.
Malika’s family is also happy with the decision.
“Instead of booking the hall, beauty shop, and other things and paying exorbitant dowries, it is better for them to do good deeds and this is a good deed,” said Abdul Hamid Afzali, the bride’s father.
“My message to families of brides is to work with the groom’s family in this regard. At the very least, make sure that a couple can start their life without borrowing [money],” said Roullah Arshad, the bride’s brother.
It is common practice among Afghans to take out large loans for extravagant weddings where the guests can number in their hundreds, sometimes even thousands, and the bill can total tens of thousands of dollars.
Small, low-key weddings are unusual in the big cities and instead, celebrations are held in massive wedding halls adorned with bright neon lights.
