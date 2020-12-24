Latest News
Middlesex signs Mujeeb Ur Rahman for next year’s T20 Blast
(Last Updated On: December 24, 2020)
England’s Middlesex team has signed Afghanistan’s off-spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman, the second highest ranked bowler in world T20 cricket, for the T20 Blast in 2021.
Mujeeb, 19, featured in nine of Middlesex’s T20 Blast fixtures in 2019, helping the club reach the knockout stage of the competition.
The teenager made two appearances for Kings XI Punjab in this year’s IPL.
He will be available for all of Middlesex’s games in next summer’s tournament, BBC reported.
“It’s great to have Mujeeb with us again for the Blast,” Middlesex’s head coach Stuart Law wa quoted on the club’s website as saying.
“He’s the number two ranked bowler in T20 cricket, behind his countryman Rashid Khan, and brings great variety to our attack.”
Female right’s activist becomes latest victim in string of assassinations
(Last Updated On: December 24, 2020)
Freshta Kohistani, a women’s rights activist, was gunned down in Hesa-e-Kuhistan district in Kapisa province on Thursday evening, the Ministry of Interior confirmed.
The incident happened at about 5pm local time. According to the MoI, Kohistani’s brother was wounded in the attack.
Khositani was reportedly a close ally of Abdullah Abdullah, the chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation.
Within minutes of the targeted killing, Afghans took to social media in anger.
One Facebook user stated: “And now Freshta Kohistani, another civil activist who was assassinated in Kapisa. The Taliban are apparently more active than the people of the 6:30 session.” This was in reference to First Vice President Amrullah Saleh’s daily 6.30am security meetings.
Another Facebook user said: “Who is responsible? In the safest area of Hesa-e-Kuhistan district; the security forces should be removed from the country.”
This is the latest in a string of assassinations of a public figure.
On Wednesday, Yousuf Rashid, the CEO of Free and Fair Election Foundation of Afghanistan (FEFA), was gunned down outside his home in Kabul in what has become a clear increase in targeted assassinations, either through the use of magnetic IEDs against vehicles or by shooting.
This has emerged over the past few months and public figures, including civil society members, media workers and government officials appear to be the targets.
Sarwar Danish says enemy playing a psychological war game
(Last Updated On: December 24, 2020)
Second Vice President Sarwar Danesh said on Thursday Afghanistan’s enemy was playing a psychological war game by trying to create fear, panic, despair and division as it stepped up high-profile targeted assassinations around the country.
Speaking at the First Human Rights Defenders National Conference in Kabul he also said Afghanistan’s political system and Constitution were not in contradication of the principles, values, beliefs and rules of Islam.
Referring to recent assassinations and attempted assassinations, Danesh said under the current circumstances “we need to tighten our ranks in every way and not give in to the enemy’s psychological warfare.”
Danish said the aim of recent attacks was to destabilize the entire system, the values of the past 20 years, to create fear, panic, despair, division, distance between government and the people, to gain points at the negotiating table or to stop the peace process.
Speaking at the same conference, Aziz Rafiee, head of Afghan Civil Society Forum and chairman of the Human Rights Defenders Committee, said that human rights defenders face many threats and that the committee has so far this year registered 54 cases in this regard.
He said the Joint Commission for the Protection of Human Rights Defenders, chaired by Professor Sarwar Danesh, is expected to improve the working and living conditions of human rights defenders, adding that the committee reaffirms its commitment and co-operation to the commission.
Shahzad Akbar, head of the Afghanistan Independent Human Rights Commission (AIHRC) also addressed the conference and raised the issue of threats made against human rights defenders.
Akbar said that a mechanism should be set up to protect and secure human rights defenders, and that the role of government and international institutions was crucial in this regard.
Sima Samar, former minister of the State Ministry for Human Rights Affairs, told the conference that ensuring the security and safety of human rights defenders is the responsibility of government, but that in this instance everyone’s cooperation is necessary.
A UNAMA Representative also addressed the conference and stated that recent insurgent attacks show how much human rights defenders in the country have to deal with and how much they are threatened.
He said the United Nations supports human rights defenders in Afghanistan and welcomes the establishment of a Joint Commission for the Protection of Human Rights Defenders, chaired by the Second Vice President, and will work closely with the Commission.
The EU representative also said that the European Union is committed to supporting human rights defenders and to the establishment of the joint commission on human rights defenders
He called for a thorough investigation into the recent security incidents, and said that the investigations are expected to identify the perpetrators and bring them to justice.
Deputy Minister of Justice Zakia Adeli also addressed conference delegates and said the ministry is working on regulations to protect human rights defenders and that once this has been finalized it is hoped this will pave the way for better protection of human rights defenders.
The first National Conference of Human Rights Defenders was organized by the Human Rights Defenders Committee in cooperation with human rights defenders from across the country as well as with the help of national and international human rights organizations.
Saleh promotes a dignified and unified peace
(Last Updated On: December 24, 2020)
Speaking at an event in Kabul on Thursday, First Vice President Amrullah Saleh said Afghanistan wants “a peace that is acceptable to all sides and all people”.
He said the Taliban has problems with Afghanistan’s flag, its sovereignty, constitution, resources and “everything else.”
“Death, to be hanged, is far more honorable than an agreement where I take the right to vote away from my people and give it to a certain circle, in the name of a peace deal. No never!” Saleh said.
“Peace without dignity is not acceptable and has not been accepted by any nation,” Saleh said adding that “peace does not mean that one side is receiving a slap,”
“We want peace for all of Afghanistan, not only for one ethnic group,” Saleh said.
“We will not ignore the sovereignty of the people in the peace process,” he added.
He also said Afghanistan cannot achieve peace “with fragmented identities. Peace must be national.”
According to him, 40 years of war has badly damaged Afghanistan’s confidence.
“If we give up our values, there will be peace tomorrow. But leadership should be determined by the nation, not the Quetta Shura or other councils. Leadership must be determined by the individuals of the nation,” Saleh stated
He also pointed out a sovereign Afghanistan belongs to the people of the country, that no one “has the right to trample on this” and that this is stated clearly in the Constitution.
He added that this “is our line in negotiations with the Taliban.”
Earlier in the day, Saleh posted on Twitter that during his recent visit to Pakistan, the Taliban’s deputy leader Mullah Baradar “did three things in Karachi”.
“He visited the wounded Talib terrorists at a government hospital who are there without any visa[s], went to a training facility to inspire the terror cadets & thanked the government of Pakistan for generous support to the Talibs to this point.”
