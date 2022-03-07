Science & Technology
Microsoft unveils fourth data center in India
Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O) unveiled its fourth data centre in India on Monday, betting on rising digital consumption in one of its fastest-growing markets, Reuters reported.
Microsoft India head Anant Maheshwari said the company was making long-term investments in the country, although he declined to confirm reports by local media of a $2 billion price tag for the latest centre.
“A public cloud data center is not a onetime investment, it is a continuous investment that we have,” Maheshwari told Reuters. “In the last two years, we doubled the capacity in the existing three data centers.”
According to Reuters the overall Indian public cloud services market is expected to reach $10.8 billion by 2025, according to research firm IDC.
India’s government has been nudging foreign tech companies to store more of their data locally, a move seen as New Delhi’s attempt to gain stricter oversight of Big Tech firms.
Maheshwari said Microsoft was continuing to grow its workforce in India from 18,000 currently “both through the pandemic and going forward.”
“We already serve more than 340,000 companies in the country,” Maheshwari said.
The new data centre is located in India’s southern state of Telangana, Reuters reported.
The company’s business model, which relies on partners building additional services on top of its cloud platform, Azure, generated business worth about $10 billion in the last five years, Maheshwari said.
Competitors are joining the race in India. Key rival Amazon announced in late 2020 it would spend $2.8 billion to build its second data centre in the country, while Adani Group last year announced plans to build six data centre parks across the country.
Science & Technology
Ukrainian websites under ‘nonstop’ attack: cyber watchdog agency
Ukrainian websites have been under nonstop attack from Russian hackers since the Kremlin launched an invasion of the country last month, Kyiv’s cyber watchdog agency said on Saturday.
In a post to Twitter, Ukraine’s State Service of Special Communications and Information Protection said that “Russian hackers keep on attacking Ukrainian information resources nonstop”.
The agency said that sites belonging to the presidency, parliament, the cabinet, the ministry of defense and the ministry of internal affairs were among those hit by distributed denials of service (DDoS) which work by directing a firehose of traffic towards targeted servers in a bid to knock them offline, Reuters reported.
The agency said the sites were so far weathering the storm.
“We will endure! On the battlefields and in the cyberspace!” it said.
Russia’s foreign ministry could not be reached for comment. In the past, Russia has denied it has been behind cyber attacks, including ones affecting US elections.
Russian sites have also been hammered with DDoS attacks. Ukraine has called on its hacker underground to help protect critical infrastructure and conduct cyber spying missions against Russian troops, Reuters reported.
On Friday Russia’s National Coordinating Center for Computer Incidents said there had been “massive computer attacks” on Russian information resources.
Science & Technology
Russia blocks Facebook, accusing it of restricting access to Russian media
Russia is blocking Meta Platforms Inc’s (FB.O) Facebook, the country’s communications regulator said on Friday, in response to what it said were restrictions of access to Russian media on the platform.
The regulator, Roskomnadzor, said there had been 26 cases of discrimination against Russian media by Facebook since October 2020, including restrictions in recent days on state-backed channels like RT and the RIA news agency, Reuters reported.
The move is a major escalation in an ongoing confrontation between big tech companies and Russia, which has in recent years issued a slew of fines and hobbled services through slowdowns, Reuters reported.
The tensions have ramped up amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which Moscow calls a “special operation.”
Tass news agency reported on Friday that Russia has restricted access to Twitter (TWTR.N). Interfax news agency earlier said the service had been blocked.
Twitter Inc did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Meta’s head of global affairs Nick Clegg said the company would continue to do everything it could to restore its services.
“Soon millions of ordinary Russian will find themselves cut off from reliable information, deprived of their everyday ways of connecting with family and friends and silenced from speaking out,” he said in a statement posted on Twitter.
Science & Technology
Scientists unveil micro battery for the smallest computers in the world
There was a time, not so long ago, when computers were so large, they occupied entire rooms. Today, some processing units can come as small as a few specks of dust.
Even next to a grain of rice, these stacks of micrometer-sized chips look infinitesimal, Reuters reported.
Shrinking computer batteries to fit that size, however, has proved more challenging.
Some scientists in Europe are therefore proposing an alternative structure: a microbattery based on folding micro thin layers like origami.
The battery is just a prototype for now, but the preliminary results are encouraging.
“There is still a huge optimization potential for this technology, and we can expect much stronger microbatteries in the future,” says physicist Oliver Schmidt from the Chemnitz University of Technology in Germany.
