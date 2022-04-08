Science & Technology
Microsoft ‘disrupts’ attempted hacks by Russian spies
U.S. tech giant Microsoft said on Thursday it had disrupted hacking attempts by Russian military spies to infiltrate Ukrainian, European Union, and American targets, Reuters reported.
In a blog post, the company said a group it nicknamed “Strontium” was using seven internet domains as part of an effort to spy on government bodies and think tanks in the EU and the United States, as well as Ukrainian institutions such as media organizations.
Microsoft did not provide further details on the targets.
Strontium is Microsoft’s moniker for a group others often call Fancy Bear or APT28 – a hacking squad linked to Russia’s military intelligence agency.
Microsoft used a U.S. court order to disable seven internet domains that a hacking group linked with Russian intelligence was using to try to infiltrate Ukrainian media organizations, reported CNN.
Ukraine has been buffeted by hacking attempts since Russian forces invaded the country in February.
U.S. FBI says it disrupted Russian hackers
The U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation has wrested control of thousands of routers and firewall appliances away from Russian military hackers by hijacking the same infrastructure Moscow’s spies were using to communicate with the devices, U.S. officials said on Wednesday.
An unsealed redacted affidavit described the unusual operation as a pre-emptive move to stop Russian hackers from mobilizing the compromised devices into a “botnet” – a network of hacked computers that can bombard other servers with rogue traffic.
“Fortunately, we were able to disrupt this botnet before it could be used,” U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland said.
The Russian Embassy in Washington did not immediately return an email seeking comment.
The targeted botnet was controlled through malware called Cyclops Blink, which U.S. and UK cyberdefense agencies had publicly attributed in late February to “Sandworm,” allegedly one of the Russian military intelligence service’s hacking teams that has repeatedly been accused of carrying out cyberattacks.
Cyclops Blink was designed to hijack devices made by WatchGuard Technologies Inc (WTCHG.UL) and ASUSTeK Computer Inc (2357.TW), according to research by private cybersecurity firms. It provides Russian services with access to those compromised systems, offering the ability to remotely exfiltrate or delete data or turn the devices against a third party.
Watchguard issued a statement confirming it worked with the U.S. Justice Department to disrupt the botnet but did not disclose the number of devices affected – saying only that they represented “less than 1 percent of WatchGuard appliances.”
AsusTek, better known as Asus, did not immediately return messages seeking comment.
FBI Director Chris Wray told reporters the FBI, with court approval, secretly reached into thousands of routers and firewall appliances to delete the malware and reconfigure the devices.
“We removed malware from devices used by thousands of mostly small businesses for network security all over the world,” Wray said. “We shut the door the Russians had used to get into them.”
The affidavit noted that U.S. officials launched an awareness campaign “to inform owners of WatchGuard devices of the steps they should take to remediate infections or vulnerabilities” and yet less than half the devices had been fixed to expel the hackers.
The affidavit noted that the FBI had carried out its work in cooperation with WatchGuard.
The announcement came amid a flurry of new sanctions announced against Russian banks and elites, days after grim images emerged of the bodies of civilians shot at close range in the town of Bucha.
Russia says its “special military operation” is aimed at demilitarizing and “denazifying” Ukraine, and it has denied targeting civilians.
Intel suspends business operations in Russia
U.S. chipmaker Intel Corp said on Tuesday (April 5) it has suspended business operations in Russia, joining a slew of companies to exit the country following its invasion of Ukraine.
The company, which had last month suspended shipments to customers in Russia and Belarus, said it has implemented business continuity measures to minimize disruption to its global operations.
“Intel continues to join the global community in condemning Russia’s war against Ukraine and calling for a swift return to peace,” the company said.
Musk posts poll for edit button on Twitter, CEO asks to vote carefully
Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk posted a Twitter poll on Monday, asking users if they wanted an edit button.
The poll comes after Musk disclosed a 9.2% stake in Twitter earlier in the day, worth nearly $3 billion, that made him the micro-blogging site’s largest shareholder, Reuters reported.
“Do you want an edit button?” Musk asked in the tweet.
Replying to Musk’s poll, Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal tweeted that the consequences of the poll will be important. “Please vote carefully,” he said.
On April 1, Twitter had tweeted a message on its official account, saying it was working on the long-awaited “edit” feature. When asked if the tweet was a joke, the company had then said, “We cannot confirm or deny but we may edit our statement later.”
