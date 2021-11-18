Science & Technology
Mexico prepares exhibition of Ice Age mammoths
Mammoth bones, skulls and an entire mammoth replica will be available for public viewing when the paleontological museum of Santa Lucia opens in March next year, Reuters reported.
In addition to the mammoth replica, mammoth bones and skulls will also be on display.
The director of the archaeological project in Santa Lucia, Ruben Manzanilla, said the aim of the project was to find out more about these extinct animals through DNA testing.
“The idea of this project is to study the (mammoth) collection for several years to find out about the health and diseases of these animals.
“We want to find out through their DNA what other species or groups of mammoths they are related to and also explain why they became extinct in this area. (We also want to find out) about their diet. And well, all the information that we can get by the studies that are being done.
“We already have the samples for radiocarbon to find out the true age (of the bones),” he said.
Most of the mammoth skeletons on display were unearthed
during the construction of Mexico City’s new airport.
Mammoth herds roamed the area around 24,000 years ago. It is believed that early humans may have also hunted the 20-ton animals.
Science & Technology
Google invests $1 billion in Australian digital infrastructure
Google said on Tuesday it will spend A$1 billion ($735 million) in Australia over five years, calling the investment its biggest to date in the country it recently threatened to pull its services from as it looks to mend relations with the government.
The main operating unit of Alphabet Inc said it would spend the money expanding cloud infrastructure, setting up a research hub staffed by Australian researchers and engineers and partner with science agency the Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation (CSIRO).
“Australia can help lead the world’s next wave of innovation, harnessing technology to improve lives, create jobs, and make progress,” said Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai in a statement.
The spending plan was intended “to strengthen local capabilities and help build Australia’s digital economy for the future”, added Google Australia Managing Director Mel Silva in the statement.
The move marks a change from earlier this year when Silva threatened in Australia’s parliament to block Google’s search engine to avoid laws forcing the company and social media operator Facebook Inc to pay news outlets for content posted to their websites.
Science & Technology
NASA pushes back time frame for human moon mission to 2025
NASA is extending its target date for sending astronauts back to the moon to 2025 at the earliest, the U.S. space agency’s chief said on Tuesday, stretching out by at least a year the timeline pronounced under former President Donald Trump.
Trump’s administration had set the aggressive goal of returning humans to the lunar surface by 2024, an initiative named Artemis intended as a stepping stone toward the even-more-ambitious objective of sending astronauts to Mars.
NASA Administrator Bill Nelson cited delays from legal wrangling over the SpaceX contract to build the Artemis lunar landing vehicle as a major reason for extending the target date.
“We lost nearly seven months in litigation, and that likely has pushed the first human landing likely to no earlier than 2025,” Nelson told a news conference. “We are estimating no earlier than 2025 for Artemis 3, which would be the human lander on the first demonstration landing.”
A federal judge last Thursday rejected a lawsuit by Jeff Bezos’ space company Blue Origin against the U.S. government challenging NASA’s decision to award a $2.9 billion lunar lander contract to rival billionaire Elon Musk’s SpaceX.
The ruling allows the National Aeronautics and Space Administration to resume its collaboration with SpaceX on the lander contract, though Nelson said that Musk’s company had continued development work on its own in the meantime.
Citing additional factors for the new timeline, Nelson said Congress had previously approved too little money for the program and that the Trump administration’s “target of a 2024 human landing was not grounded in technical feasibility.”
Nelson, a former astronaut and U.S. senator appointed by President Joe Biden to lead the space agency, said delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic also played a role.
NASA had previously aimed to return crewed spacecraft to the lunar surface by 2028, after putting a “Gateway” space station into orbit around the moon by 2024.
But the Trump administration, in a surprise 2019 pronouncement from then-Vice President Mike Pence, set a for putting Americans back on the moon within five years “by any means necessary.”
At the time, Pence said the United States was in a new “space race,” borrowing vocabulary from the 1960s Cold War era, to counter the potential space weaponry capabilities of Russia and China.
Science & Technology
NASA-SpaceX crew returns from record mission aboard International Space Station
Four astronauts safely returned on Monday from a record six-month NASA science mission aboard the International Space Station, splashing down with their SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule in the Gulf of Mexico at the end of a daylong flight home, Reuters reported.
The Dragon vehicle, dubbed Endeavour, parachuted into the sea off the Florida coast as planned just after 10.30 pm on Monday.
Real-time infrared thermal video imaging captured a glimpse of the capsule streaking like a meteor through the night sky over the Gulf minutes before splashdown.
Applause was heard from the flight control center as the four main parachutes inflated above the capsule, seen drifting down toward the Gulf surface and slowing to about 24 kph before dropping gently into the calm sea.
“Endeavour, on behalf of SpaceX, welcome home to planet Earth,” a voice from the SpaceX flight control center in suburban Los Angeles was heard telling the crew as a safe splashdown was confirmed.
“It’s great to be back,” one of the astronauts radioed in reply.
The return capped 199 full days in orbit, the longest ever for an entire U.S.-launched crew, according to Kathy Lueders, associate NASA chief for space operations. It surpassed the previous 168-day record set by the predecessor SpaceX-NASA mission earlier this year, she said.
