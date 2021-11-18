Mexico prepares exhibition of Ice Age mammoths

(Last Updated On: November 18, 2021)

Mammoth bones, skulls and an entire mammoth replica will be available for public viewing when the paleontological museum of Santa Lucia opens in March next year, Reuters reported.

In addition to the mammoth replica, mammoth bones and skulls will also be on display.

The director of the archaeological project in Santa Lucia, Ruben Manzanilla, said the aim of the project was to find out more about these extinct animals through DNA testing.

“The idea of this project is to study the (mammoth) collection for several years to find out about the health and diseases of these animals.

“We want to find out through their DNA what other species or groups of mammoths they are related to and also explain why they became extinct in this area. (We also want to find out) about their diet. And well, all the information that we can get by the studies that are being done.

“We already have the samples for radiocarbon to find out the true age (of the bones),” he said.

Most of the mammoth skeletons on display were unearthed

during the construction of Mexico City’s new airport.

Mammoth herds roamed the area around 24,000 years ago. It is believed that early humans may have also hunted the 20-ton animals.