Sport
Messi scores on Argentina return in 3-0 win over Venezuela
Argentina scored twice in three minutes late in the second half, including a curiously mis-hit effort from Lionel Messi, to cement a 3-0 win over Venezuela in Friday’s World Cup qualifier in Buenos Aires.
Argentina had already qualified for Qatar before Friday’s game and were on top throughout against the last-placed side in the South American qualifying group and the only one of the 10 South American sides never to reach the World Cup finals.
They got the breakthrough their pressure deserved 10 minutes before half-time when Nicolas Gonzalez knocked home Rodrigo De Paul’s inviting low cross from six meters out.
Substitute Angel Di Maria scored a lovely second in 79 minutes when he ran on to a through pass from De Paul and then chipped the ball over three Venezuelan defenders from outside the box.
Messi himself got the third three minutes later when he chested down a Di Maria pass before sclaffing the ball past a helpless keeper, Wuilker Farinez.
“We are very happy,” said De Paul, “we love playing in this shirt. The best thing about this group is that it treats every game as a final.”
“This is what it’s all about. Never letting up.”
The defeat was Venezuela’s 10th in their last 12 games and the win extended Argentina’s unbeaten run under coach Lionel Scaloni to 30 games going back to July 2019.
The home side, who were without four players suspended for breaching COVID-19 quarantine rules ahead of September’s suspended game against Brazil, has never lost to Venezuela in eight home qualifiers.
The two-times world champions and current Copa America winners will be joined in Qatar by Brazil, Ecuador and Uruguay, while Peru, Colombia and Chile are battling for fifth place and a playoff spot against a team from the Asian confederation.
The final round of games takes place next Tuesday.
Sport
Afghanistan to play five T20Is against Ireland in August
Afghanistan Cricket Board on Friday confirmed that the national men’s team will tour Ireland from August 9 to 17 and will play five T20Is against their hosts.
Afghanistan’s tour was initially scheduled to include a Test match and three ODIs, but the tour was rescheduled to a later date with both sides looking to maximize their T20 cricket exposure in the lead-up to the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 in October, ACB said in a statement.
ACB CEO Naseeb Khan said: “Afghanistan have ample experience of playing Ireland for over one decade, and it’s turning out to be a nice rivalry between the two teams. The confirmation of the dates for the series is a positive sight, as part of our build-up to the T20 World Cup in Australia.
“At the same time, we are looking forward to rescheduling our multi-format (a test and three ODIs) tour of Ireland in the near future,” he said.
Afghanistan last played Ireland in a T20I series in March 2021 in Greater Noida, India with Afghanistan winning the three-match series 2-1.
Both teams have met 19 times before in men’s T20Is, with Afghanistan dominating the head-to-head record by winning 14 of these games. Ireland won 4, while one game ended as no result.
Sport
McGregor arrested over alleged dangerous driving
Former UFC two-weight champion Conor McGregor was arrested for “alleged road traffic violations” in Dublin, the Irish Independent reported on Wednesday.
The report said McGregor’s car was also seized following his arrest on Tuesday evening but has since been returned to him.
McGregor was taken to a police station where he was later charged and released on bail, the report added. The 33-year-old will appear before a district court next month.
“Mr McGregor was driving to the gym when he was stopped by gardai (Irish police force) for alleged road traffic violations. He passed the drug and alcohol tests taken at the station,” a spokesperson for McGregor told the Irish Independent.
McGregor lost to Dustin Poirier in his last fight in July 2021, suffering a freak leg break that required surgery.
Sport
Afghans welcome ATN’s move to secure broadcasting rights for this year’s IPL
Cricket fans across Afghanistan have welcomed the news that this year’s TATA IPL 2022 Season will be broadcast live on Ariana Television after ATN secured broadcasting rights of this exciting annual cricket tournament.
Securing the rights to broadcast this year’s tournament is yet another achievement for ATN, which continues to bring world class events to Afghanistan for the public to enjoy in the comfort of their own home.
This year’s tournament will run from March 26 (Saturday) to May 29 and all matches will be held in Mumbai and Pune.
According to the IPL Governing Council, key decisions regarding this year’s IPL were made recently at a meeting given concerns about the spread of COVID-19.
“The 15th edition of the Indian Premier League will be played in a bio-secure environment at a single hub to avoid air travel which is considered as a major threat for the spread of COVID-19 infection, thereby affecting the players and the League/matches,” IPL Governing Council said in a recent statement.
The council also stated that the 10 teams will play a total of 14 league matches followed by the four playoff matches.
Each team will play five teams twice and the remaining four teams only once.
Afghans meanwhile welcomed the news that they will be able to watch the tournament live.
Zalmai Hussain, a Kabul resident, said: “This is good news for us cricket fans. We welcome Ariana Television’s decision. IPL is always very exciting to watch.”
Another Kabul resident, Khalid Takal said: “The Afghan cricket fans enjoy watching the cricket matches live on TV. They enjoy watching matches on a big screen together with their friends, families, and colleagues.
“While watching matches on TV, they share their feelings and views about their favorite players or teams. They enjoy exchanging their ideas and feelings about their favorite teams and players while watching matches live on TV.”
Takal said despite matches being broadcast live on social media, “Afghans still prefer to watch matches on TV since they do not have access to high-speed internet.
He said “it means a lot for them to watch matches live on TV. In addition, Afghans are poor people and they can’t afford internet packages to watch matches live on social media – particularly on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Therefore, TV is the best option for Afghan cricket fans to watch matches live.”
Messi scores on Argentina return in 3-0 win over Venezuela
Biden meets U.S. troops reinforcing NATO east flank
Exclusive Interview with Hezb-e-Islami Leader Gulbuddin Hekmatyar
Now is best time for world to recognize Islamic Emirate, Haqqani tells Russian envoy
Hekmatyar rejects idea of coalition government, calls for elections
Ukraine’s president unfollows world leaders on Twitter
IEA forces and Pakistani military clash in Spin Boldak
Eight polio workers killed in north Afghanistan
AFC Asian Cup qualifiers: Afghanistan grouped with India, Cambodia, Hong Kong
US issues new general license on Afghanistan financial transactions
Exclusive Interview with Hezb-e-Islami Leader Gulbuddin Hekmatyar
Saar: IEA’s major cabinet meeting in Kandahar discussed
Tahawol: OIC’s call for forming inclusive government in Afghanistan discussed
Zerbena: Situation of steel factories in Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol: IEA leadership’s meeting in Kandahar discussed
Trending
-
Latest News5 days ago
IEA cancel public holiday for Nowruz but say celebrations allowed
-
Sport4 days ago
Afghans welcome ATN’s move to secure broadcasting rights for this year’s IPL
-
Tahawol5 days ago
Tahawol: Major events in Afghanistan in the year 1400 discussed
-
Zerbana5 days ago
Zerbena: Key economic developments in Afghanistan in the year 1400 discussed
-
World5 days ago
China Eastern Airlines Boeing with 132 on board crashes in China
-
Sport5 days ago
Afghan Cricket Board officials attend ACC Annual General Meeting
-
Latest News5 days ago
Interior Ministry begins issuing licenses for guns, armored vehicles
-
Latest News5 days ago
Pakistan’s PM calls for active engagement with IEA’s government