Sport
Messi, Ronaldo and Salah on shortlist for FIFA Best Men’s Player award
Paris St Germain forward Lionel Messi, Manchester United’s Cristiano Ronaldo and Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah are among the 11 players shortlisted for The Best FIFA Men’s Player award, the world governing body said on Monday.
The trio are joined by last year’s winner Robert Lewandowski of Bayern Munich, Manchester City playmaker Kevin De Bruyne and Chelsea duo N’Golo Kante and Jorginho.
Real Madrid forward Karim Benzema, Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland and PSG pair Kylian Mbappe and Neymar complete the list.
Women’s Super League players dominate the women’s award with Arsenal’s Vivianne Miedema, City duo Lucy Bronze and Ellen White and Chelsea quartet Sam Kerr, Magdalena Eriksson, Pernille Harder and Ji So-yun all in contention, Reuters reported.
Emma Hayes, who led Chelsea to the 2021 Champions League final, is joined on The Best FIFA Women’s Coach shortlist by England manager Sarina Wiegman and Canada coach Beverly Priestman.
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola, Chelsea’s Thomas Tuchel and Tottenham Hotspur boss Antonio Conte are nominated for the men’s award, along with Germany’s Hansi Flick and Italy coach Roberto Mancini, who led them to the Euro 2020 title.
Liverpool’s Alisson Becker, Chelsea’s Edouard Mendy and Leicester City’s Kasper Schmeichel are among the nominees for The Best FIFA Men’s Goalkeeper award.
The winners will be announced on January 17.
Sport
Afghanistan’s U19s in Group C of 2022 ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup
Afghanistan’s national Under-19 cricket team has secured a spot in the 14th edition of the inaugural ICC Under 19 Men’s Cricket World Cup, which will take place in the Caribbean in January.
According to the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB), 16 teams will take place in four groups between January 14 to February 5.
The U19 team will play in Group C against Pakistan, Zimbabwe and Papua New Guinea (PNG) and will start their run against Zimbabwe at the Diego Martin Sporting Complex, in Trinidad and Tobago on Sunday, January 16.
The team will then lock horns against PNG in their next game on January 18, at the same venue. For their last match in the group stage, against Pakistan, they will play at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Trinidad and Tobago.
Afghanistan will also feature in two warm-up games from January 9 to 12, prior to the start of the event, to better prepare for the main matches.
The team is already in training for the event and are currently taking part in a training camp. They played Bangladesh two months ago – five ODIs and one four-day game. They lost the ODIs 3-2 but won the one-off youth test match.
Since their return to Afghanistan, they have taken part in training camps.
The first was held in Kabul and the second is currently underway in Nangarhar.
The camp will continue for another two weeks and the Afghan youths will play five intra-squad games during this time.
Sport
IOC hails progress at meeting with Afghan sports officials
Sports leaders appointed by the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) have promised Olympic officials that Afghanistan will continue to allow its athletes and teams to compete internationally, The Associated Press reported.
The International Olympic Committee (IOC) announced the pledge Thursday after its delegation met in Qatar with leaders of the Afghan General Directorate of Physical Education and Sports.
“During the meeting, the Afghan representatives stated that they were strongly committed to following and observing the Olympic Charter,” the IOC said in a statement.
Thursday’s outcome could mean Afghan athletes will compete at the Beijing Olympics in February.
“Both parties reiterated the fundamental right to access and practice sport safely for all individuals without discrimination,” the IOC said.
“Both sides consider the discussions to have been constructive and agreed to continue the dialogue.”
The IOC noted it “continues to recognize the existing National Olympic Committee (NOC) of Afghanistan,” whose elected leaders were present in Qatar, where the ruling Emir is also a long-time IOC member, AP reported.
The Afghan delegation was led by Nazar Mohammad Mutmaeen, the IOC said. He was announced in September by the IEA as a member of the interim government cabinet.
Sport
ICC Board appoints Afghanistan working group to review status of cricket
The International Cricket Council Board has appointed a Working Group to review the status of cricket in Afghanistan and the Afghanistan Cricket Board, the ICC stated Wednesday.
The group comprises Imran Khwaja (Chair), Ross McCollum, Lawson Naidoo and Ramiz Raja who will report back to the ICC Board over the coming months.
ICC Chair Greg Barclay said: “The ICC Board is committed to continuing to support Afghanistan Cricket to develop both men’s and women’s cricket moving forward. We believe the most effective way for this to happen will be to support our members in their efforts to achieve this through its relationship with the new government.
“Cricket is fortunate to be in the position to influence positive change in Afghanistan with the national men’s team a source of great pride and unity in a country with a young population that has experienced more upheaval and change than most.
“We should protect that status and continue to try to influence change through the ACB but will continue to closely monitor the situation and take any decisions accordingly,” he said.
In response to the ICC’s decision, the ACB said: “We are working to provide full assistance and assurance to the ICC Board and its working group for Afghanistan about the situation in ACB.”
ACB officials also thanked the ICC for its support in the development of cricket in Afghanistan.
ACB Chairman Mirwais Ashraf said: “Cricket is a source of aspirations, elations and hope of 35 million Afghans. We are committed to maintaining effective relationships with our new government, the ICC and other cricketing nations.”
