Messi lifts his first trophy with Argentina after 1-0 win over Brazil in Copa final
Argentina won their first major title in 28 years on Saturday (July 10) when an Angel Di Maria goal gave them a 1-0 win over Brazil and a record-equalling 15th Copa America.
Di Maria started for just the second time in the Copa and he justified his selection by scoring the opener midway through the first half.
Renan Lodi failed to cut out a long ball forward from Rodrigo De Paul and Di Maria lobbed the stranded Ederson with aplomb.
Brazil piled on the pressure in an exciting second half but even with five strikers on the field they could not get an equaliser against an Argentine defence protected by the outstanding Rodrigo De Paul.
Argentina’s win was a particular triumph for Barcelona striker Lionel Messi, who picked up his first ever title in a blue and white shirt after more than a decade of club and individual honours.
Messi finished the tournament’s joint top goalscorer with four goals and was elected joint best player along with Neymar. But he was quiet throughout and uncharacteristically missed a golden opportunity to wrap the game up with two minutes remaining.
When the final whistle went, Argentina TV declared “Argentina Champions, Lionel Messi Champion!”
The victory was Argentina’s 15th Copa America triumph and means they draw level with Uruguay as the all-time leading winners.
Their win extended their sequence of undefeated matches to 20 under Lionel Scaloni and handed Brazil their first competitive defeat since they lost to Belgium in the quarter-finals of the 2018 World Cup.
Erdogan says consensus reached on security Kabul airport
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that Turkey, the US, and NATO have agreed on the scope of how to maintain the security of the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul.
Erdogan said Friday the US has agreed to Turkey’s attached condition to provide security for the airport after the withdrawal of American forces from Afghanistan.
He added that the issue was discussed between Turkish and US defense ministers.
“We discussed with US and NATO on this issue. We decided on what we would accept and not accept and practical steps will be taken based on the situation of Afghanistan,” Erdogan said.
The latest development comes a day after US President Joe Biden announced that the American military mission in Afghanistan will officially end on August 31.
Meanwhile, a number of Afghan MPs stated that providing security for Kabul Airport is not enough and that NATO should provide security across Afghanistan.
MP Halima Sadaf Karimi said: “We welcome [Turkey move] for providing security for the Kabul Airport as the situation in Afghanistan is getting worse. But NATO allies need to address the insecurities across the country, and only securing Kabul airport is not enough.”
Khalilzad back in Doha to push for political settlement
US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad says that he has returned to Doha and the region “to continue our determined diplomacy in pursuit of a peace agreement between the Islamic Republic and the Taliban.”
In a series of tweets, Khalilzad stated that a negotiated settlement is the only solution to end the long-term war in Afghanistan.
1/3 I return to Doha and the region to continue our determined diplomacy in pursuit of a peace agreement between the Islamic Republic and the Taliban. As the President made clear in his recent remarks, a negotiated settlement is the only solution. https://t.co/rkGQcyNzye pic.twitter.com/xt3WdMhhvQ
— U.S. Special Representative Zalmay Khalilzad (@US4AfghanPeace) July 10, 2021
Khalilzad added that America’s military engagement in Afghanistan is coming to an end. Our commitment to Afghanistan is not.
“We will work vigorously with all Afghan parties and regional and international stakeholders to try and help the sides find a path to ending this war, one that ensures Afghanistan’s security, unity, sovereignty, territorial integrity, and ends the agony of the Afghan people,” he said.
The US State Department said in a statement that as part of the United States’ ongoing support of the peace process, Khalilzad will work with all parties and with regional and international stakeholders to further advance a consensus on a political settlement.
“The sooner the sides can agree to a negotiated settlement, the sooner Afghanistan and the region can reap the benefits of peace, including expanded regional connectivity, trade, and development,” the statement added.
“In Tashkent, Ambassador Khalilzad will participate in an international conference hosted by the Government of Uzbekistan on regional connectivity,” the statement concluded.
Border crossings seized by Taliban impact customs revenue
The Afghan government said Saturday that the fall of key dry ports has disrupted exports and imports, imposing negative impacts on the country’s economic activities.
The Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI) stated that the Taliban militants have captured seven key dry ports – the Islam Qala border and the Torghundi border towns, two trade gateways to Iran and Turkmenistan; Abu Nasr Farahi port, bordering with Iran, in Farah; Sher Khan Port in Kunduz and Ay Khanom port in Takhar, two trade gateways to Tajikistan; Aqina port in Faryab, a trade gateway to Turkmenistan; and Dand-e-Patan crossing to Pakistan in Paktia.
Khan Jan Alokozay, Deputy Chairman of ACCI, has raised concerns about the collapse of the ports, stating the traders can not pay taxes to both the government and the Taliban.
“Now, if we pay taxes in two places, it will directly impact the market, and rates will climb up to two hundred times higher than now,” Alokozay said.
Meanwhile, the price of food and raw materials have been increased in markets after the closure of these customs.
