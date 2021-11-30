Sport
Messi claims record-extending seventh Ballon d’Or
Argentina’s Lionel Messi won the Ballon d’Or award for the best player in the world for a record-stretching seventh time on Monday, beating Robert Lewandowski and Jorginho to lift soccer’s most prestigious trophy yet again, Reuters reported.
The forward added to his 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2015 and 2019 trophies after winning the Copa America for the first time with his country last July.
“It’s incredible to be here again. Two years ago I thought it was the last time. Winning the Copa America was key,” Messi said at Paris’s Theatre du Chatelet.
“It is a special year for me with this Copa America title. It meant a lot to win at the Maracana stadium and I was so happy to celebrate with the people from Argentina.
“I don’t know if it’s the best year of my life, I’ve had a long career, but it was a special one with the title with Argentina after the tough times and the criticism.”
Messi, who joined Paris St Germain on a free transfer from Barcelona during the close season after finishing as La Liga’s top scorer with the Spanish club, collected 613 points, with Bayern Munich’s Lewandowski, named best striker on Monday, getting 580.
Jorginho, who won the Champions League with Chelsea and the European championship with Italy, ended up third on 460, ahead of France’s Karim Benzema and Ngolo Kante in fourth and fifth places respectively.
Chelsea, named club of the year, also had keeper Edouard Mendy finishing second in the Yashin trophy behind Italy’s Gianluigi Donnarumma, read the report.
According to the women’s Ballon d’Or went to Alexia Putellas after the Spain midfielder guided Barcelona to Champions League glory.
“The key moment was the Champions League final against Olympique Lyonnais,” she said.
Putellas is the third winner of the Ballon d’Or Feminin after Ada Hegerberg in 2018 and Megan Rapinoe in 2019. There was no ceremony last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
On a good night for Barcelona, the 19-year-old Pedri was awarded the Kopa trophy for the best Under-21 player, Reuters reported.
“The best way to celebrate turning 19 is receiving this award. I’d like to thank everyone at Barcelona for helping me here,” he said.
Sport
ACB announces Afghan women’s cricket will remain intact
Mirwais Ashraf, the newly appointed Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) acting Chairman, said at a meeting with departmental managers that women will continue to play cricket as normal, the ACB said in a statement.
Mirwais Ashraf said that women’s cricket is one of the major requirements of the ICC and they are committed to meeting their obligations.
“Our girls will be playing cricket on the normal basis and we are looking to provide them with their basic needs and all the facilities they need,” he said.
He also said that the ICC requirements are valued by the ACB and they are doing their best to meet them.
He also said that they will work hard to arrange more games for the national teams with other cricket nations.
On internal issues, he said that they will work to solve the problems together. “Every employee must stay committed to the ACB and must strive hard to do well in their own parts”.
ACB’s CEO Naseeb Khan congratulated Mirwais Ashraf on his new post and said this appointment was a good move for the organization.
Naseeb Khan also pointed out they have had lots of effective meetings with various stakeholders in the UAE.
“We have had a productive meeting with the BCCI head Mr. Sourav Ganguly, and also have met officials from other cricketing nations to discuss a lot about having bilateral ties with them,”Khan added.
The departmental managers meanwhile welcomed the appointment of Mirwais Ashraf as the acting chairman of the ACB, assured him off their support and collaboration.
Sport
Messi, Ronaldo and Salah on shortlist for FIFA Best Men’s Player award
Paris St Germain forward Lionel Messi, Manchester United’s Cristiano Ronaldo and Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah are among the 11 players shortlisted for The Best FIFA Men’s Player award, the world governing body said on Monday.
The trio are joined by last year’s winner Robert Lewandowski of Bayern Munich, Manchester City playmaker Kevin De Bruyne and Chelsea duo N’Golo Kante and Jorginho.
Real Madrid forward Karim Benzema, Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland and PSG pair Kylian Mbappe and Neymar complete the list.
Women’s Super League players dominate the women’s award with Arsenal’s Vivianne Miedema, City duo Lucy Bronze and Ellen White and Chelsea quartet Sam Kerr, Magdalena Eriksson, Pernille Harder and Ji So-yun all in contention, Reuters reported.
Emma Hayes, who led Chelsea to the 2021 Champions League final, is joined on The Best FIFA Women’s Coach shortlist by England manager Sarina Wiegman and Canada coach Beverly Priestman.
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola, Chelsea’s Thomas Tuchel and Tottenham Hotspur boss Antonio Conte are nominated for the men’s award, along with Germany’s Hansi Flick and Italy coach Roberto Mancini, who led them to the Euro 2020 title.
Liverpool’s Alisson Becker, Chelsea’s Edouard Mendy and Leicester City’s Kasper Schmeichel are among the nominees for The Best FIFA Men’s Goalkeeper award.
The winners will be announced on January 17.
Sport
Afghanistan’s U19s in Group C of 2022 ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup
Afghanistan’s national Under-19 cricket team has secured a spot in the 14th edition of the inaugural ICC Under 19 Men’s Cricket World Cup, which will take place in the Caribbean in January.
According to the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB), 16 teams will take place in four groups between January 14 to February 5.
The U19 team will play in Group C against Pakistan, Zimbabwe and Papua New Guinea (PNG) and will start their run against Zimbabwe at the Diego Martin Sporting Complex, in Trinidad and Tobago on Sunday, January 16.
The team will then lock horns against PNG in their next game on January 18, at the same venue. For their last match in the group stage, against Pakistan, they will play at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Trinidad and Tobago.
Afghanistan will also feature in two warm-up games from January 9 to 12, prior to the start of the event, to better prepare for the main matches.
The team is already in training for the event and are currently taking part in a training camp. They played Bangladesh two months ago – five ODIs and one four-day game. They lost the ODIs 3-2 but won the one-off youth test match.
Since their return to Afghanistan, they have taken part in training camps.
The first was held in Kabul and the second is currently underway in Nangarhar.
The camp will continue for another two weeks and the Afghan youths will play five intra-squad games during this time.
Iran nuclear talks resume in Vienna
Tahawol: IEA and US delegations talks in Doha Discussed
Pakistan offers to host ‘urgent’ OIC meeting on Afghanistan
Five wounded in Kabul explosion
Messi claims record-extending seventh Ballon d’Or
Three people killed in Nangarhar explosions
55 ISIS-K militants surrender in Nangarhar
We need to stand up against terror in Afghanistan: NATO chief
Iraq’s PM survives ‘assassination attempt’
Explosion hits mosque in Nangarhar
Tahawol: IEA and US delegations talks in Doha Discussed
Zerbena: Export of Afghanistan’s talc powder to foreign counties discussed
Saar: Interview Mufti Latifullah Hakimi, Head of the IEA’s Clearing of Ranks Commission
Zerbena: China’s interest in investing in Afghanistan discussed
Saar: International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women
Trending
-
Latest News4 days ago
Italy takes in National Geographic’s green-eyed ‘Afghan Girl’
-
Latest News5 days ago
Bayat Foundation provides aid to needy people in Bamiyan
-
Business4 days ago
Afghani falls to record low amid pressing currency shortage
-
Latest News5 days ago
Muttaqi to hold talks with US and other foreign envoys in Doha
-
World4 days ago
Death toll in Russian mine tragedy jumps past 50
-
Latest News4 days ago
Kabul hospitals receive more children suffering from malnutrition
-
Latest News4 days ago
Thousands take exams for Turkish-run schools in Kabul
-
Latest News3 days ago
EU calls for support of Afghans to prevent economic and social collapse