Latest News
Merkel stresses need for a ceasefire during chat with Ghani
German Chancellor Angela Merkel told President Ashraf Ghani in a video call on Wednesday night the escalation of violence was a matter of concern and that it was unacceptable that Afghans were being harmed while conflict and peace talks ran parallel to each other.
In a series of tweets issued by the Presidential Palace (ARG), Merkel reportedly stressed the need for a ceasefire.
Both sides stressed the need to expand relations between the two countries and also discussed the expansion of bilateral relations, regional issues and the Afghan peace process.
Merkel said Germany supports an independent and prosperous Afghanistan dominated by a democratic system, and that Afghanistan’s efforts should lead to peace and stability in the country.
She reiterated her commitment to continue providing assistance to Afghanistan. Recalling the signing of a Siemens Memorandum of Understanding with Afghanistan, she said this had paved the way for other German companies to invest in Afghanistan.
Both sides discussed the NATO Defense Ministers’ Conference scheduled for February; its importance to Afghanistan; its impact on the peace talks and the message that the conference will continue to support Afghanistan, especially the security and defense forces, ARG stated.
Ghani thanked Germany for its assistance and cooperation in various fields and said Afghanistan will use all resources available to expand economic and trade cooperation between the two nations.
Ghani also gave detailed information on Afghanistan’s plans to bring about peace and regional connectivity.
According to ARG, Ghani stated government is looking at creating an air corridor between the two countries so that Afghan products, especially fresh and dried fruits, can reach German markets, a proposal that was welcomed by the German Chancellor.
Latest News
Blinken confirms Khalilzad to stay on as US peace envoy
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken confirmed Wednesday night that the Biden administration will retain the US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad – who has for the past two years been the driving force behind the Afghan peace process.
Addressing a press conference in Washington DC on Wednesday, Blinken also confirmed the US-Taliban deal signed in February in Doha would be reviewed.
“With regard to Afghanistan, one of the things that we need to understand is exactly what is in the agreements that were reached between the United States and the Taliban to make sure that we fully understand the commitments that the Taliban has made as well as any commitments that we’ve made.
“And so we are taking that up,” he said adding: “And with regard to Ambassador Khalilzad, yes, we have – we have asked him to continue the vital work that he is performing.”
Reports emerged about four days ago that former president Donald Trump’s peace envoy for Afghanistan will retain his position, for now.
This move is not typical as traditionally an incoming administration replaces all politically appointed officials – especially those dealing with foreign policy issues.
Khalilzad, a diplomatic veteran, has worked on the peace process for more than two years and has been the key official from Washington to meet with both the Afghan government and the Taliban as well as all other stakeholders and regional leaders.
Blinken meanwhile also confirmed that the US would be looking into the reports of bounties placed by Russia on American forces in Afghanistan.
Latest News
MPs call for ‘national treasure’ to be sent abroad for safekeeping
The Presidential Palace (ARG) on Wednesday called for calm and for MPs in the Wolesi Jirga (Lower House of Parliament) to act and speak responsibly about national issues after they called for the country’s treasure, the Bactrian Hoard, to be sent abroad for safekeeping.
ARG tweeted that the “Wolesi Jirga Speaker’s remarks about the safety of the Bactrian Treasure and its transfer abroad were unfortunate.”
The collection of pieces, including gold items, numbers about 20,000 in total, and date back to the period covering the third century BC to the first century AD.
Unearthed in northern Afghanistan in 1978 from four archaeological sites, the treasure has been preserved for hundreds of years and hidden during times of war.
In line with this, ARG tweeted the Bactrian Hoard “is one of the greatests assets of the Afghan people, which has been preserved in the maze of history in which the country’s assets were looted.”
ARG also stated that government has protected this historical treasure in a responsible manner and has allowed it to be exhibited several times in countries around the world.
The exhibitions have been done in a way for the treasure to represent “the history and identity of Afghanistan, and significant revenues to the state treasury have been obtained through this,” said ARG.
The Presidential Palace’s reaction came on the heels of comments made by Rahman Rahmani, the Speaker of the Wolesi Jirga, who called for the treasure to be sent out of the country and stored abroad for safekeeping.
Rahmani said the Central Bank, where the gold is currently housed, was unreliable, and he insisted on transferring the “hoard” to a more trustworthy country on loan.
In addition to this, some lawyers also called on government to examine the state of the country’s foreign exchange reserves.
The issue was raised after SIGAR released a report recently stating that vast amounts of money is still being smuggled out of the country, especially out of Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul – and specifically through the VIP area.
“If money is smuggled, the Bactrian treasure will not be safe, and this treasure is to support Afghanistan’s money and must be transferred to another country because the Central Bank lacks credit, and this is a very serious matter,” Rahmani said.
Another MP, Nilofar Ibrahimi said: “Action must be taken to prevent the transfer of Bakhtar treasures, because the Central Bank’s cameras have been turned off for two months and we are concerned about the distrust of the current government and this treasure is in danger of being smuggled and should be transferred to a trustworthy country.”
The total collection is estimated to be worth around $13 billion. Over the past 13 years, the treasure has been exhibited in foreign countries, earning Afghanistan about 314 million Afghanis.
Latest News
Commitment to peace is all that’s keeping Republic’s team in Doha
Abdullah Abdullah, Chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation, said Wednesday the level of violence meted out by the Taliban is so intense that government should have walked away from negotiations but instead a steadfast belief in peace on Afghanistan’s part has kept the negotiations on track in Doha, Qatar.
Speaking at an Afghan Women’s Network meeting, Abdullah said government’s determination at securing peace is the only reason the talks are still underway.
He also said the Taliban must stop calling for the release of more prisoners until they have changed their ways.
“As long as the violence continues at the same level, the negotiations should have been stopped, because the violence escalated and it escalated from the other side, unfortunately. Our commitment to peace is decisive and we will continue the process,” Abdullah said.
“There is hope for the people of Afghanistan; when we are close to peace, then the issue of prisoners won’t be a problem; it is certainly part of the agreements that are being reached,” Abdullah added.
Members of the peace negotiating team meanwhile said the Taliban is not ready for a ceasefire and everytime the topic turns to their request for an Islamic Emirate, the group’s members walk away from the negotiating table.
The Republic’s talks team members also said the Taliban team has not been interested in discussing the agenda for the last ten days.
“Whenever there is a discussion about the issues they raise, they shrug their shoulders and they have repeatedly run away from the negotiating table,” said Farooq Majrooh, a member of the Afghan Republic’s team.
“They want to be superior, to use war and terror as a means, and to have the upper hand in this matter,” said Habiba Surabi, another member of the negotiating team.
However, Afghan women have called for an immediate ceasefire and said that peace talks and violence cannot go hand-in-hand.
“Violence parallel with peace talks is illogical and we want a ceasefire,” said Roshan Sirran, head of Afghan Women’s Network (AWN).
“The more bloodshed there is, the greater the distance, the greater the animosity, and the greater the distance between the parties,” said Sima Samar, former Minister of Government for Human Rights.
The Taliban have in the past stated they will only discuss a ceasefire once a ruling system for Afghanistan has been determined.
Blinken confirms Khalilzad to stay on as US peace envoy
Merkel stresses need for a ceasefire during chat with Ghani
Minister of mines concerned over widespread illegal mining
MPs call for ‘national treasure’ to be sent abroad for safekeeping
Commitment to peace is all that’s keeping Republic’s team in Doha
NDS chief tells senators Taliban behind 99 percent of attacks
Only 30 percent of Kandahar police service members are on duty: Governor
Afghan literary expert finds rare book on Pashtun history
Gunmen abduct two doctors in Parwan
Afghan Cricket board hoping Rashid will get State Medal
Sola: Taliban delegation visits Iran
Tahawol: US-Taliban deal discussed
Zerbena: Reduce in Da Afghanistan Bank’s revenue discussed
Sola: Stalled situation of peace talks discussed
Tahawol: Biden policy toward Afghanistan discussed
Trending
-
Latest News5 days ago
Taliban ‘prevents’ 3.5 million children from getting polio vaccine
-
Latest News5 days ago
Trump’s impeachment trial to start in two weeks
-
Latest News4 days ago
China and Tajikistan increase military presence along Afghan border
-
Latest News4 days ago
Central Bank staff once again targeted in IED explosion
-
Latest News4 days ago
NSA claims Taliban not interested in peace, but preparing for war
-
Latest News4 days ago
Atmar urges Taliban to fulfill its commitments, agree to ceasefire
-
Business5 days ago
Govt to purchase local products in move to boost domestic market
-
Latest News3 days ago
Italian Embassy vehicle targeted in IED explosion in Kabul