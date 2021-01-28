Merkel stresses need for a ceasefire during chat with Ghani

(Last Updated On: January 28, 2021)

German Chancellor Angela Merkel told President Ashraf Ghani in a video call on Wednesday night the escalation of violence was a matter of concern and that it was unacceptable that Afghans were being harmed while conflict and peace talks ran parallel to each other.

In a series of tweets issued by the Presidential Palace (ARG), Merkel reportedly stressed the need for a ceasefire.

Both sides stressed the need to expand relations between the two countries and also discussed the expansion of bilateral relations, regional issues and the Afghan peace process.

Merkel said Germany supports an independent and prosperous Afghanistan dominated by a democratic system, and that Afghanistan’s efforts should lead to peace and stability in the country.

She reiterated her commitment to continue providing assistance to Afghanistan. Recalling the signing of a Siemens Memorandum of Understanding with Afghanistan, she said this had paved the way for other German companies to invest in Afghanistan.

Both sides discussed the NATO Defense Ministers’ Conference scheduled for February; its importance to Afghanistan; its impact on the peace talks and the message that the conference will continue to support Afghanistan, especially the security and defense forces, ARG stated.

Ghani thanked Germany for its assistance and cooperation in various fields and said Afghanistan will use all resources available to expand economic and trade cooperation between the two nations.

Ghani also gave detailed information on Afghanistan’s plans to bring about peace and regional connectivity.

According to ARG, Ghani stated government is looking at creating an air corridor between the two countries so that Afghan products, especially fresh and dried fruits, can reach German markets, a proposal that was welcomed by the German Chancellor.