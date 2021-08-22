Latest News
Merkel says Afghan army collapsed at ‘breathtaking pace’
German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Saturday that the Afghan army’s resistance against the Taliban had been misjudged.
“The army collapsed at a breathtaking pace,” Merkel said at an election event, Reuters reported.
“We had expected the resistance to be stronger,” she said.
Merkel said the focus now was on rescuing people from Afghanistan, but later there would need to be a discussion on what had or had not been achieved.
The Taliban took over the Afghan capital, Kabul, on Sunday after a lightning advance across the country which took the West by surprise.
Latest News
RSF presses Biden to evacuate journalists
Reporters Without Borders (RSF) has called on US President Joe Biden to draw up a special plan to remove Afghan journalists at risk.
The organization says the United States now appears to be concerned only with evacuating its own nationals and staff. “This will prevent the removal of people who are on the list of sensitive and high-risk individuals,” a statement read.
RSF said it has received dozens of urgent requests for evacuation from reporters so far, but said that the challenge today is not to get people out but to get people on the planes.
The Organization called on the United States to extend its military operation at Kabul Airport in order to identify and evacuate journalists and human rights activists beyond the August 31 deadline.
Latest News
Afghan mother gives birth moments after landing in Germany
The US Air Force on Sunday confirmed an Afghan mother on board an evacuation flight give birth just minutes after landing in Germany on Saturday.
US Air Mobility Command said in a series of tweets that “medical support personnel from the 86th Medical Group helped an Afghan mother and family off a U.S. Air Force C-17 moments after she delivered a child aboard the aircraft upon landing at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Aug. 21.”
During a flight from an Intermediate Staging Base in the Middle East, the mother went into labor and began having complications, the command said.
“The aircraft commander decided to descend in altitude to increase air pressure in the aircraft, which helped stabilize and save the mother’s life.
“Upon landing, Airmen from the 86th MDG came aboard and delivered the child in the cargo bay of the aircraft.
“The baby girl and mother were transported to a nearby medical facility and are in good condition.”
Latest News
Trump lashes out at Biden over Afghanistan ‘humiliation’
Former President Donald Trump launched on Saturday a sustained attack on President Joe Biden’s handling of the retreat of U.S. forces from Afghanistan, which he called “the greatest foreign policy humiliation” in U.S. history.
Trump, a Republican who has dangled the possibility of running again for president in 2024, has repeatedly blamed Biden, a Democrat, for Afghanistan’s take over by the Taliban, even though the U.S. withdrawal was negotiated by his own administration.
“Biden’s botched exit from Afghanistan is the most astonishing display of gross incompetence by a nation’s leader, perhaps at any time,” Trump said at a rally packed with his supporters near Cullman, Alabama.
Taliban leaders are trying to hammer out a new government after their forces swept across the country as U.S.-led forces pulled out after two decades, with the Western-backed government and military crumbling.
For his part, Biden has criticized the Afghan military for refusing to fight, denounced the now-ousted Afghan government and declared he inherited a bad withdrawal agreement from Trump.
At the rally, Trump blamed the situation on Biden not having followed the plan his administration came up with and bemoaned U.S. personnel and equipment being left behind as troops withdrew, Reuters reported.
“This is not a withdrawal. This was a total surrender,” he said.
Trump said the Taliban, with whom he had negotiated, respected him. He suggested the quick takeover of Afghanistan would not have happened if he was still in office.
“We could have gotten out with honor,” Trump added. “We should have gotten out with honor. And instead we got out with the exact opposite of honor.”
RSF presses Biden to evacuate journalists
Merkel says Afghan army collapsed at ‘breathtaking pace’
Afghan mother gives birth moments after landing in Germany
Trump lashes out at Biden over Afghanistan ‘humiliation’
Morning News Show Part 2: Taliban assure all civilian employees of their privileges
Biden, Kadhimi seal agreement to end U.S. combat mission in Iraq
Well known Afghan comedian gunned down in Kandahar
China says Taliban expected to play ‘important’ Afghan peace role
‘Sanction Pakistan’ hashtag campaign gathers momentum as Afghans speak out
Four killed as wildfires sweep Turkey, villages evacuated
Morning News Show Part 2: Taliban assure all civilian employees of their privileges
Sola: Taliban delegation visit to Afghanistan discussed
Tahawool: Consultations to establish inclusive government
Morning News Show: UN’s calls for inclusive government discussed
Sola: Efforts to establish inclusive government discussed
Trending
-
Latest News2 days ago
Taliban seeks int’l assistance for rebuilding Afghanistan
-
Latest News3 days ago
Day five of Taliban rule in Kabul
-
Latest News4 days ago
Three journalists allegedly beaten by Taliban
-
Latest News4 days ago
Trump calls Afghanistan collapse ‘most humiliating’ moment for US
-
Latest News4 days ago
Haiti quake survivors cry for help as death toll nears 2,000
-
Latest News4 days ago
Actions not words count, UK PM Johnson says on Taliban
-
Featured5 days ago
Taliban spokesman Mujahid holds first press conference in Kabul
-
Latest News4 days ago
UAE confirms it has taken in Ghani and his family