Merkel says Afghan army collapsed at ‘breathtaking pace’

(Last Updated On: August 22, 2021)

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Saturday that the Afghan army’s resistance against the Taliban had been misjudged.

“The army collapsed at a breathtaking pace,” Merkel said at an election event, Reuters reported.

“We had expected the resistance to be stronger,” she said.

Merkel said the focus now was on rescuing people from Afghanistan, but later there would need to be a discussion on what had or had not been achieved.

The Taliban took over the Afghan capital, Kabul, on Sunday after a lightning advance across the country which took the West by surprise.