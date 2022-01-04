Science & Technology
Mercedes-Benz unveils 1,000 km-per-charge VISION EQXX prototype
Mercedes–Benz on Monday took the wraps off its battery-powered VISION EQXX prototype which it says will have a range of more than 1,000 kilometers (km) per charge, taking a big stride in its electric vehicle (EV) ambitions.
Daimler, soon to be rebranded Mercedes–Benz, announced plans in 2021 to invest more than 40 billion euros ($45 billion) by 2030 to take on Tesla in an all-electric car market, including building eight battery plants. From 2025, all its new vehicle platforms will only make EVs, it has said.
The VISION EQXX, dubbed the most-efficient Mercedes–Benz ever built, will have energy consumption of less than 10-kilowatt hours (kWh) per 100 km, said Daimler.
Tesla’s Model S 60 currently consumes 18.1 kWh over the same distance, data on its website shows.
“The Mercedes–Benz VISION EQXX is how we imagine the future of electric cars,” Mercedes–Benz CEO Ola Kaellenius said.
Daimler will test-drive the prototype before the middle of the year on various types of terrain, Chief Technology Officer (CTO) Markus Schaefer told journalists on Monday.
Some components of the prototype would be available in Mercedes–Benz vehicles within two to three years, Schaefer said. However, the CTO declined to specify when the 1,000 km-range battery would be market-ready.
“We will likely be the first to show a 1,000 km-range car in real life, with such a small battery,” Schaefer said.
When such a vehicle would go on sale is a “market decision” to be determined once the carmaker had established how much range customers expected and what they would be willing to pay, he said.
The prototype, built within 18 months, “puts an end to range anxiety,” Mercedes–Benz said, referring to one of the key obstacles for why EVs have not been in higher demand.
This required developing a new battery pack, which the company says would fit into a compact vehicle and whose energy density – measuring how much power batteries can hold compared to their size – stands at close to 400-watt hours per liter.
Science & Technology
China to cut new energy vehicle subsidies by 30% in 2022
China will cut subsidies on new energy vehicles (NEVs), such as electric cars, by 30% in 2022 and withdraw them altogether at the end of the year, the Finance Ministry said on its website on Friday.
The ministry had said in April 2020 that NEV subsidies would be cut from 2020 to 2022 by 10%, 20% and 30%, respectively.
For NEVs for public transport, subsidies would be cut by 10% in 2021 and by 20% in 2022.
China, the world’s biggest auto market, has set a target for NEVs, including plug-in hybrids and hydrogen fuel cell vehicles, to make up 20% of auto sales by 2025.
Global automakers such as Volkswagen AG (VOWG_p.DE), General Motors Co (GM.N), Toyota Motor Corp (7203.T) and Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) are ramping up electric vehicle production in China.
NIO (NIO.N) said on Friday that buyers of its ES8, ES6 and EC6 vehicles who had paid a deposit on or before Dec. 31, 2021, and are taking delivery of their purchases before March 31, 2022, can still enjoy the subsidies under the 2021 plan. Any shortfall under the 2022 policy would be borne by the Shanghai-based firm, it said.
The ministry also said China would tighten up supervision of NEV safety issues to prevent accidents.
Industry body China Association of Automobile Manufacturers estimated earlier in December that sales of NEVs in China would grow by 47% to 5 million in 2021.
Science & Technology
Russia test-fires new hypersonic Tsirkon missiles from frigate, submarine
Russia test-fired around 10 new Tsirkon (Zircon) hypersonic cruise missiles from a frigate and two more from a submarine, Interfax news agency said on Friday citing northern fleet.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has lauded the weapon as part of a new generation of unrivalled arms systems.
Putin has called a missile test, conducted last week, “a big event in the country’s life”, adding that this was “a substantial step” in increasing Russia’s defence capabilities.
Some Western experts have questioned how advanced Russia’s new generation of weapons is, while recognising that the combination of speed, manoeuvrability and altitude of hypersonic missiles makes them difficult to track and intercept.
Putin announced an array of new hypersonic weapons in 2018 in one of his most bellicose speeches in years, saying they could hit almost any point in the world and evade a U.S.-built missile shield.
Science & Technology
Dams burst in northeastern Brazil as region hit by floods
Two dams gave way in the northeastern Brazilian state of Bahia after weeks of heavy rains, swamping already swollen local rivers as flooding hit towns across the region, authorities said on Sunday, Reuters reported.
According to the report the Igua dam, on the Verruga river near the city of Vitoria da Conquista in southern Bahia, collapsed on Saturday night, forcing authorities to evacuate residents, mainly in the town of Itambe.
A second dam gave way to rising water levels in Jussiape, 100 kilometers to the north, on Sunday morning, bringing more alerts for residents to move to safer ground.
There were no reports of deaths or injuries caused by the dam failures, though bridges and roads were damaged.
Further towards the coast in Itabuna, a city of 200,000 inhabitants, fire brigade teams rescued residents trapped in their homes in the downtown area that was under water, Reuters reporters said.
“It’s crazy by the bridge, there are waves almost 2 meters high,” shopkeeper Luiz Constancia told Reuters.
Rescuers rowed dinghies along flooded streets to reach trapped families or take them supplies. One man paddled on an inflatable mattress to reach a home.
Residents said the level of the Cachoeira river that runs through the town located 30 kms from the coastal port city of Ilheus was the highest in 50 years, read the report.
In Vitoria da Conquista, Mayor Sheila Lemos, said all residents close to the collapsed Igua dam had been evacuated.
In a posting on the city’s website, Lemos said the flooding threatened to cut off the BR-116 highway, a major truck route between northeastern and southern Brazil.
Bahia Governor Rui Castro said at least 400,000 people have been impacted by the heavy rains and thousands evacuated from some 67 towns facing emergency situationsdue to floods caused by heavy rainfall for almost two months.
“Thousands of people have had to leave their homes because the water rose one or two meters, even three meters in some places,” he told reporters on Saturday.
The rains have caused 18 deaths in Bahia since the beginning of November, including a 60-year-old ferry owner who drowned on the swollen Rio das Contas river, civil defense officials said.
According to the Reuters in the state capital of Salvador, weather officials said December rainfall has been six times greater than the average.
