Members of Peace Jirga To Be Transferred To Kabul Next Week

(Last Updated On: April 18, 2019)

The process of transferring members of the Consultative Loya Jirga on Peace from provinces to Kabul will begin next week, an official said.

On Thursday, Ali Kazemi, a spokesman for peace Jirga told Ariana News that all preparations for holding the Jirga are finalized.

At the same time, critics say, there is no real will for achieving an enduring peace, adding that despite huge cost the Jirga will not help in ending the long-lasting war in Afghanistan.

“This Jirga will be used as a tool for electoral campaigns rather than helping the peace process. When the goal of the Jirga is not for peace then it will not be beneficial for peace,” said Mujib Khelwatgar, a political activist.

However, Asadullah Zairi a member of the High Peace Council (HPC) emphasize that the cost of holding this Jirga is less than the cost of war.

The Consultative Peace Jirga is scheduled for 29th of April in which at least two thousand people from across the country would participate.

Major politicians and presidential candidates have boycotted the Jirga, calling it a political campaign for President Ashraf Ghani, but the commission responsible for holding the Jirga emphasize that they will hold it on time.