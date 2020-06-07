Latest News
Members of government’s negotiating team likely to change
Sources close to Abdullah Abdullah say that there is a possibility of a change in the government’s peace negotiating team.
While the Intra-Afghan talks are about to start soon, the High Council for National Reconciliation informed that changes might take place in the composition of the government’s peace negotiating team.
On the other hand, some sources told Ariana News that some members of the negotiating team had symptoms of Covid-19 disease and were currently in quarantine.
The sources added that for the same reason, the first meeting of the Intra-Afghan talks would be held remotely.
“Our team is ready. Now the Taliban must prepare to negotiate,” said Farooq Majrooh, a member of the government’s peace negotiating team.
Meanwhile, the Afghan government has said that with the release of 3,000 Taliban prisoners, the release of other prisoners will be conditional to the reduction of violence by the Taliban.
This comes as the former NATO SCR, Sir Nicholas Kay has said, “Yes, the Taliban stopped attacking coalition forces. Yes, they stopped attacking high-profile targets in cities […] but they were killing Afghan security forces, Afghan civilians in rural areas [and] districts across the country at a very high rate.”
This comes as Zalmay Khalilzad is to visit Islamabad and Kabul in his new round of travels after the Doha trip, and is expected to finalize the time and place of talks between the Taliban and the Afghan government.
Although the Taliban have said that they see Qatar as a good place for the talks, the Afghan government is not interested in holding the talks in Doha.
Coronavirus in Afghanistan; thirty people died in past 24 hours
The Coronavirus has taken 30 lives and has infected 791 others in Afghanistan in the past 24 hours.
As per the new numbers, the death toll of the virus in Afghanistan has reached 357 and the total number of infections is no at 20,342.
The Ministry of Public Health says the virus has spread throughout Afghanistan and the country is at the peak of its misery.
Also, it warns that major human catastrophes will occur if the people do not cooperate to fight the pandemic.
Wahidullah Majrooh, an MOPH deputy, said: “The corona range has reached its peak and has spread throughout the country, and we expect people to cooperate in the new plan. They should abide by the new guidelines: wearing a mask and social distancing. This way we can protect the nation.”
Officials say, more than 3,000 people infected by the Coronavirus in Herat are home quarantined.
Also, officials of the committee to fight COVID-19 say the Ansar Hospital has been built recently in Herat and will soon be put to patients of the virus.
Moreover, the Ministry of Public Health underlined that the government’s new plan to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus seemed to be effective, but if people do not cooperate seriously in limiting the circulation of the virus, the number of people infected with the virus will increase dramatically.
UFC champion Conor McGregor retires
The UFC Champion and mixed martial arts fighter Conor McGregor announced his retirement from the sport in a tweet on Sunday, CNN reported.
Conor McGregor, who was the former two-division UFC World Champion, announced on early Sunday in a tweet that his career in fighting has come to an end.
“Hey guys I’ve decided to retire from fighting. Thank you all for the amazing memories! What a ride it’s been! Here is a picture of myself and my mother in Las Vegas post one of my World title wins! Pick the home of your dreams Mags I love you! Whatever you desire it’s yours,” the tweet said.
However, this is not the first-time McGregor has announced his retirement from sport on social media.
He previously announced his retirement in March of 2019, but earlier on 2020, he came back to ring to fight the American fighter Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone.
Conor McGregor, an Irish UFC fighter known as “The Notorious”, is considered as one of the best fighters in the UFC.
Women gunned down by Taliban in Logar: source
The Taliban militants have shot dead two women in Mohammad Agha district of Logar province, a source confirmed.
A security source on a condition of anonymity told Ariana News that the incident happened in Moghul Khel area of the district on Saturday evening.
According to the source, the victims were Pashtun known as Bakhtai – a former spy of the Interior Ministry – and her sister Fatima.
Meanwhile, a roadside mine went off at the Kandahari Pul area in the Mohammad Agha on Sunday morning.
The blast had no casualties, sources said.
The Taliban militant group yet comment on the matter.
