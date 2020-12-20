Connect with us

Latest News

Member of Parliament targeted in Kabul explosion 

Ariana News

Published

2 hours ago

 on
(Last Updated On: December 20, 2020)
An explosion ripped through the Speen Square intersection in Khushal Khan in PD 5 of Kabul city on Sunday morning, leaving a number of people dead, sources have confirmed. 
 
According to sources the target was Khan Mohammed Wordak, a Member of Parliament.
 
Khan survived the attack.  
 
Sources have reported that as many as nine people were killed and six wounded but that the casualty figure is subject to change. 
 
The explosion, believed to have been an IED, ripped through the intersection, causing widespread damage to buildings and other vehicles. 
Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement

Business

Work on Aqina-Ankhoi railway line close to completion: Officials

Ariana News

Published

7 mins ago

on

December 20, 2020

By

(Last Updated On: December 20, 2020)
Afghanistan Railways Authority (ARA) said that construction work on the Aqina-Ankhoi railway line in northern Faryab province is 85 percent complete and that the transport link is expected to be launched within the next few months. 
 
In a post on ARA’s Facebook page, the agency said the initial phase was completed last year and that construction work got underway this year. 
 
Aqina is a border crossing in northern Afghanistan into Turkmenistan and is also a train station. 
 
The new line from Ankhoi will connect to the existing railway line between Aqina and Atamyrat in Turkmenistan, which was officially opened in November 2016. 
 
This line will eventually form part of a railway corridor through northern Afghanistan, and is part of government’s greater project to construct and operate an eventual network of railway lines around the country in order to connect directly with other Central Asian and European countries. 
 
ARA officials meanwhile said the construction contract of the 31km-long stretch of the Aqina-Andkhoi railway line was signed between ARA and the Turkmenistan Ministry of Industries and Communications in February.
 
This latest development comes just over a week after the key Herat-Khaf railway line was officially inaugurated virtually by the presidents of Iran and Afghanistan.
 
Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani both spoke online at the ceremony and said the Herat-Khaf railway line will strengthen relations between Afghanistan and Iran and will considerably boost trade to their respective countries and beyond.
Continue Reading

Featured

Interior Ministry confirms 8 killed in Kabul explosion 

Ariana News

Published

56 mins ago

on

December 20, 2020

By

(Last Updated On: December 20, 2020)

The Afghan Ministry of Interior has confirmed eight people were killed and 15 wounded in Sunday’s explosion that tore through Speen Square intersection in Khushal Khan in PD 5.

In a series of tweets, the ministry’s spokesman Tariq Arian said “children, women and the elderly are among the injured in the incident, and the houses around the area were severely damaged.”

He also confirmed that Wolesi Jirga (Lower House of Parliament) member Khan Mohammad Wardak was among those wounded. 

Arian did however say that the casualty figure was subject to change. 

Such attacks show the persistence of crimes against the people, he said adding that insurgents continue to destroy and kill. 

Arian also stated that in the past three months, insurgents had carried out 37 suicide attacks and 510 IED explosions. 

In this time, about 500 civilians were killed and more than 1,000 wounded in these attacks. 

Sunday morning saw a string of explosions across the country – one after the other. 

In addition to the Kabul blast, a policeman was killed in Jalalabad city in an explosion close to the Nangarhar capital’s cricket stadium. Two others were also wounded, police confirmed. 

In a third explosion, in Logar, police confirmed two civilians were injured in an IED blast but local residents say five people were wounded.

Arian’s statement meanwhile comes after Kabul police confirmed earlier that nine people had been killed and as many as 30 wounded in the explosion. 

No group has yet claimed responsibility for any of Sunday’s explosions. 

 

Continue Reading

Latest News

Khalilzad calls on ‘all sides’ to reduce violence 

Ariana News

Published

4 hours ago

on

December 20, 2020

By

(Last Updated On: December 20, 2020)
US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad has shared his condolences with victims of the Ghazni explosion and once again urged Taliban and the Afghan government to announce a lasting ceasefire.
 
In a series of tweets Khalilzad said the killing and death of Afghans including civilians has become too commonplace.
 
“We condemn the ongoing high level of violence and we condemn all those who authorize and carry out such attacks across Afghanistan, creating terror and bloodshed.
 
“Their goal is to sow discord and use violence to undermine Afghans committed to peace, a permanent end to violence, and a prosperous Afghanistan. This enemy must be denied,” he said. 
 
“We call for all sides to reduce violence and move quickly to a ceasefire. Together and with international support they must also deal with menace of unexploded ordnance and mines across the country to save precious lives, children and adults.”
 
 
He said that in light of the US-Taliban agreement, US-Afghan Joint Declaration, broad international support for peace and start of intra-Afghan negotiations, the intra-Afghan war and killing have lost their legitimacy in the eyes of the overwhelming number of Afghans who need and yearn for peace and security.
 
In conclusion he stated that the Afghanistan Republic and the Taliban must respect the demands of their people and reach a political agreement as soon as possible. 
 
“The United States stands with the people of Afghanistan.”
 
Khalilzad’s comments come after Friday’s deadly explosion in Ghazni province that killed 15 people – mostly children. 
Continue Reading

Trending

Copyright © 2020 Ariana News. All rights reserved!