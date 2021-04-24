Latest News
Media advocates warn of challenges following troop pullout
A number of media advocates warned on Saturday that hard-won freedom of speech could face challenges once foreign troops withdraw from Afghanistan.
According to them, international pressure has forced the government to support the media and freedom of expression in the country.
Media advocacy group NAI’s Chief Executive Mujib Khilwatgar stated: “Currently, the Afghan government supports the media but not for internal will, but as a result of international pressure.”
He said the Afghan media would certainly face “serious challenges by the government after the withdrawal of troops.”
The Ministry of Information and Culture, however, assured the media of the government’s support following the full withdrawal of foreign forces.
Abdul Manan Shewa-e-Sharq, the deputy minister of information and culture stated: “The Information and Culture Ministry will not allow any restrictions on freedom of speech – either now or after the withdrawal.”
This comes amid ongoing preparations by the US and NATO to withdraw from Afghanistan by September 11.
Meanwhile, CIA Director William Burns reportedly made a surprise visit to Kabul this week to discuss the withdrawal process with Afghan officials.
The Associated Press reported Saturday that two credible sources had confirmed the visit. In Washington, the CIA declined to comment when asked by AP about the director’s schedule and the agency’s role in Afghanistan.
However, a senior former Afghan security official told AP that two of six units trained and run by the CIA to track militants have already been transferred to Afghan control.
Two Afghan officials told AP that Burns quietly visited Kabul last weekend. They would not say whom Burns met with, but said some of the discussions addressed Afghanistan’s preparedness after the U.S. pullout.
Burns also reportedly reassured Afghan officials that the U.S. would continue to be engaged in counterterrorism efforts.
Rescuers find debris thought to be from missing Indonesian submarine
Search teams have recovered debris believed to be from an Indonesian submarine missing for days in the Bali Sea, defence officials said on Saturday, as hopes dwindled for the 53 crew who were expected to have run out of oxygen in the early hours, Reuters reported.
Indonesian Navy Chief of Staff Yudo Margono said the exact location of the 44-year-old submarine was unknown but its presence had been detected and the search would continue.
The KRI Nanggala-402 lost contact on Wednesday as it prepared to conduct a torpedo drill.
“We are still carrying out the search … the depth of the sea we have detected is at 850 metres which is very tricky and presents many difficulties,” he told reporters, adding that he expected the dive in depth taken by the vessel had led to cracks.
“We have found debris floating around the submarine’s last location,” Yudo said.
Rescuers have sent more than a dozen search helicopters and ships to the area where contact was lost, with the United States, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, and India providing assistance.
According to Yudo, the submarine had only enough air to last until around dawn on Saturday if it had lost power, but that this could be stretched for five days if the vessel had retained electricity, Reuters reported.
But even that assessment on oxygen was optimistic, according to experts, because it assumed the submarine had not been crushed by water pressure.
“Now it’ll be up to the investigators to establish the chronology of events and determine the cause. At the same time, plans would have been made to assess the feasibility of retrieving the sub at such extreme depth,” said Collin Koh, Research Fellow at the Institute of Defence and Strategic Studies.
“It’s technically possible to do it, though I believe Indonesia will have to engage foreign assistance in this.”
Indonesia’s navy has said it is investigating whether the submarine lost power during a dive and could not carry out emergency procedures as it descended to a depth of 600-700 metres, well beyond its survivable limits.
Indonesian navy retired rear admiral Frans Wuwung, who had previously headed the submarine’s machinery room, told news channel MetroTV that he believed a blackout was likely and could have caused the crew to panic.
“A blackout means the vessel’s equipment cannot be moved,” said the admiral, who told reporters he had experienced a blackout on the same submarine in 1985.
One of the people on board was the commander of the Indonesian submarine fleet, Harry Setiawan.
Indonesia operates five submarines — two German-built Type 209s including Nanggala and three newer South Korean vessels.
It has been seeking to modernise its defence capabilities but some of its equipment is old and there have been fatal accidents in recent years.
US expected to hand over 3 military bases and airport by early May
The US is expected to hand over three military bases and one airport to the Afghan forces in the next two weeks as part of the US plan for the full troop withdrawal from Afghanistan by September 11, sources said.
According to a security source, the bases concerned are the Kandahar airport, Camp Shorabak (formerly Camp Bastion) in Helmand, Camp Eggers in Kabul, and the COP (Dash Towp) in Chak district of Maidan Wardak.
A joint committee, including Afghan National Security Adviser Hamdullah Mohib and US Forces from Resolute Support Mission, is tasked with ensuring a smooth handover process.
This comes amid ongoing preparations by the US and NATO to withdraw from Afghanistan by September 11.
Iran’s Revolution Guards eliminate ‘terrorist team’
Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps’ (IRGC) forces “smashed a team of terrorists” in Iran’s southeastern province of Sistan and Baluchestan, killing three.
Iran’s Tasnim news reported the IRGC Ground Force’s Quds Base said in a statement that the team had plans to carry out further anti-terrorist operations in the region.
The IRGC soldiers targeted the “terrorist team after gathering intelligence and smashed it”, the statement added.
“Three terrorists were killed in the attack, which also resulted in the confiscation of ammunition and weapons,” it said
The IRGC has been tasked with ensuring the security of the southeastern border areas in cooperation with local residents for the past few years.
Located in the southeast of Iran, Sistan and Baluchestan borders Pakistan and Afghanistan and has a long coastline along the Sea of Oman.
