Measures Underway to Release Abducted Indian Engineers: MoI

(Last Updated On: May 07, 2018 7:05 pm)

The Interior Ministry says measures underway to rescue the kidnapped seven Indian engineers worked for the Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat (DABS) that operates a power station in northern Baghlan province.

The Interior Ministry Spokesman Najib Danish told Ariana News that the Taliban have kidnapped the Indian engineers along with their Afghan driver in Baghlan, adding that they have ordered the local authorities as well as tribal elders to take necessary measures for releasing the abductees at the earliest possible time.

“We are in talks with tribal elders and local influential figures to free our [Indian] partners worked for a company in Baghlan province,” Danish said. “We will make most efforts to release them today.”

He, meanwhile, said that if there was a need Afghan forces will conduct an operation in the area for releasing the engineers.

The Taliban kidnapped the Indian nationals on Sunday grabbing them from a vehicle on the outskirts of the provincial capital, Pul-e Khomri City.

“The foreign minister assured his Indian counterpart in a phone call that the Afghan security forces will take necessary measures to rescue the Indian engineers and ensure their safety and security,” the Interior Ministry Deputy Spokesman Sebghatullah Ahmadi said.

Following the incident, the provincial officials also assured of releasing the Indian nationals.

“Our efforts are underway and the influential figures in the area are also working in this regard. We are hopeful of resolving this issue as soon as possible, “ said Baghlan Governor Abdulhai Nemati.

Kidnappings are a serious issue in Afghanistan where large areas are blighted by gangs or insurgent groups.

In 2011, 12 Iranian and Afghan engineers were kidnapped while working on a road project in western parts of Afghanistan.