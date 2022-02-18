Latest News
Measles outbreak kills 157 children in Badakhshan
More than 150 children died following the outbreak of measles in northeastern Badakhshan province, local officials said Friday.
According to the official, 117 children in the Kuf Ab district and 40 others in Darwazi Bala (Nusay) district died of measles in the past few days.
“At least 117 children died from measles diseases in 22 villages of [ Kuf Ab district],” a member of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) told Ariana News.
Most of the children who died were living in areas with no access to health services.
Provincial officials, meanwhile, have sent health teams and medicine to help local health workers to contain the outbreak.
Provincial Governor Deputy Mawlawi Nisar Ahmad Ahmadi stated that a health facility will be built for both Kuf Ab and Darwazi Bala districts early next year.
“People are dealing with too many problems here; I raised health services including building a hospital here to the health officials from the Center and Agha Khan who visited Badakhshan province; In spring the hospital would be inaugurated in order to resolve issues of the people here,” Ahmadi said.
Qari Nazir, Head of Badakhshan Public Health Directorate, said: “[We brought] 48 medicine boxes including injections and medical kits for 90,000 to 100,000 people.”
Latest News
Ukraine estimates probability of major escalation with Russia as low – Defence Minister
Ukraine estimates the probability of a major escalation of conflict with Russia to be low, Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov told parliament on Friday (February 18).
“Our intelligence sees every move that could pose a potential threat to Ukraine,” Reznikov said
“We estimate the probability of a large-scale escalation as low,” he added.
He said Russia had amassed some 149,000 troops around Ukraine and another several thousand were expected to arrive in the near future. Russia’s military build-up has raised Western fears that it will invade Ukraine. Moscow denies any such plans.
The Kyiv government said the rebels fired artillery or mortars four times on Friday.
Separately, Reznikov said Ukraine had no plans to launch an offensive on the rebels’ positions.
Kyiv and the pro-Russian separatists have been at war for eight years and the ceasefire between the sides is routinely violated, but the intensity of fighting increased notably this week.
Latest News
Pakistan struggles to quell violence on its Afghan border
Pakistan’s military has stepped up operations along the Afghan border in recent weeks after a spate of militant attacks that has dashed any hope the frontier might see more peace and stability after the end of the war in Afghanistan, Reuters reported.
Islamist and separatist factions have killed at least 14 Pakistani soldiers in attacks over the past month, three of them carried out by fighters entering from Afghanistan, the Pakistani military said.
Afghanistan’s new rulers, struggling with a humanitarian crisis, have denied that Afghan territory was used in any of the attacks, Reuters reported.
But despite such assurances, disputes linked to the border, which has been a bone of contention between the neighbours for decades, could undermine their relations.
The Pakistani military said six insurgents were killed in the latest clash in the resource-rich southwestern province of Balochistan on Wednesday.
“Operations to eliminate such perpetrators of terrorist acts in Pakistan will continue,” the military said in a statement.
A top Pakistani security official with direct knowledge of border operations told Reuters: “We have stepped up intelligence-based operations to ensure that we deny entry to militants.”
Large areas on the Pakistani side of the border were out of the control of the government for decades, ruled by fiercely independent Pashtun tribes, whose communities often straddle both sides of the unmarked border, Reuters reported.
But Pakistan is determined to end all that, aiming to bring the rugged Pashtun lands under central rule and to demarcate the border with a fence, and control who comes and goes with a tight border-control system, another Pakistani official said.
“We’re targeting anyone, whether separatists or Islamists militants, who is a threat,” said the second official, who also declined to be identified.
Pakistan has enjoyed good relations with the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) for years even though Pakistan was officially an ally of the United States during its 20-year occupation of Afghanistan, Reuters reported.
But as Pakistan grapples with violence by Pakistani Islamists and separatists, its appeals to the IEA to control their side of the border have not brought the action it hopes to see.
Increasingly frustrated, Pakistani officials have been pressing the IEA to deny space and resources to the militants, an appeal repeated by National Security Adviser Moeed Yusuf when he visited Kabul last month, Reuters reported.
Yusuf’s office did not respond to a request for comment.
In Kabul, the IEA reject suggestions Afghan territory is used for attacks into Pakistan and hope talks can solve the problem.
“We’re trying to solve such actions through diplomatic ways,” defence ministry spokesman Enayatullah Khowarazmi told Reuters.
The IEA tried late last year to facilitate talks between Pakistan and an alliance of al-Qaeda linked militants known as the Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), or Pakistani Taliban. But the talks fell apart after a few weeks, read the report.
Despite the frustrations, Pakistani officials rule out the chance of any serious deterioration in relations with the IEA.
“We’re budding friends,” one of the officials said.
The Pakistani military’s information office did not respond to a request for comment about the scope of its operations and what the military would do if the attacks from Afghan soil continued.
Another source of friction is Pakistan’s determination to finish fencing the 2,600 km border that was drawn by British colonial rulers with no consideration for the Pashtun tribes it divided. It has never been recognised by any Afghan government.
According to Reuters Islamic Emirate (IE) forces have at times stopped Pakistani forces from putting up the fence, just as forces of the old U.S.-backed Afghan government used to do.
IEA acting Defence Minister Mullah Yaqoob says his government had not given anyone permission to fence the border.
“We’ve not taken any decision about the fencing,” he told Afghan state-owned RTA TV last week.
Latest News
5-year-old boy dies after being trapped in a well for three days
A five-year-old boy has died after being trapped down a well for three days in a remote Afghan village, the Ministry of Interior confirmed in a tweet Friday.
The child, named Haidar, fell into the well, which was being dug, on Tuesday in Shokak, a drought-stricken village in Zabul province.
“The Ministry of Interior, the Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of Public Works and the local administrations of Zabul tried their best to save Haidar, but unfortunately he died,” the ministry tweeted.
Rescuers worked non-stop to try to reach the boy, who officials said was still alive Friday morning – before later announcing he had died.
“With great sorrow, young Haidar is separated from us forever,” said IEA interior ministry senior adviser Anas Haqqani, in a tweet.
