MDHI secures $43.9m in contracts to support Afghan Air Force

(Last Updated On: June 16, 2021)

American MD Helicopters, Inc. (MDHI) has confirmed it has been awarded two separate contracts worth $43.9 million from Army Contracting Command-Redstone supporting the Afghan Air Force’s MD 530F Cayuse Warrior light attack helicopters.

In a statement issued by the company, MDHI stated the first contract, a six-month extension worth $14.5 million, continues MDHI’s longstanding efforts to provide program management, and contractor logistics support services, material, and remote operations to support the Afghan fleet.

Work will take place in Mesa, Arizona in the US; Kabul, Afghanistan; and Al-Ain, United Arab Emirates. The contract was awarded on May 28, 2021, MDHI stated.

The second contract, worth $29.4 million, modifies MDHI’s original maintenance capabilities support contract.

Under this six-month contract, MD Helicopters will provide continued maintenance, repairs, updates, and overhauls of the Afghan Air Force’s MD 530F Cayuse Warrior helicopters in Mesa, Kabul, and Al-Ain. The contract was awarded on June 10, 2021.

“While U.S. forces begin the drawdown process in Afghanistan, these contracts allow us to help Afghanistan’s Air Force maintain stability on their own through the continued support of their aircraft,” said Nick Nenadovic, MD Helicopters Vice President, Aftermarket and Customer Support.

“This further highlights the value our government and the Afghan Air Force put on the MD 530F. It is with tremendous pride we can continue providing the highest level of support for both our government and allies.”

The enhanced MD 530F Cayuse Warrior is a light armed attack helicopter respected for its power, safety, speed, agility, and unparalleled confined area capabilities.

The aircraft supports a wide range of training and operational missions, providing safe, efficient multi-mission support with an increased performance profile.