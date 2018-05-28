MCIT Outlines New Plan to Boost Investment in the Country

(Last Updated On: May 28, 2018 5:35 pm)

The Ministry of Communication and Information Technology (MCIT) has considered a new plan for attracting investment in the country, officials said Monday.

The MCIT said the plan called “Open Access” for the private sector will pave way for over two billion US dollars investment on telecommunication sector within three years in the country.

“2.6 billion dollars have been invested in telecommunication [sector] and based on the new plan about three billion more will be invested,” said Sayed Ahmad Shah Sadat, the acting head of MCIT.

Sayed Massoud, an economic analyst, and university professor said that investing in telecommunication sector is a must and further steps should be taken in this regard.

In addition, officials at MCIT said that they will make efforts to improve the telecommunication services in the country as it has drawn public complaints in recent years.