Sport
McGregor arrested over alleged dangerous driving
Former UFC two-weight champion Conor McGregor was arrested for “alleged road traffic violations” in Dublin, the Irish Independent reported on Wednesday.
The report said McGregor’s car was also seized following his arrest on Tuesday evening but has since been returned to him.
McGregor was taken to a police station where he was later charged and released on bail, the report added. The 33-year-old will appear before a district court next month.
“Mr McGregor was driving to the gym when he was stopped by gardai (Irish police force) for alleged road traffic violations. He passed the drug and alcohol tests taken at the station,” a spokesperson for McGregor told the Irish Independent.
McGregor lost to Dustin Poirier in his last fight in July 2021, suffering a freak leg break that required surgery.
Sport
Afghans welcome ATN’s move to secure broadcasting rights for this year’s IPL
Cricket fans across Afghanistan have welcomed the news that this year’s TATA IPL 2022 Season will be broadcast live on Ariana Television after ATN secured broadcasting rights of this exciting annual cricket tournament.
Securing the rights to broadcast this year’s tournament is yet another achievement for ATN, which continues to bring world class events to Afghanistan for the public to enjoy in the comfort of their own home.
This year’s tournament will run from March 26 (Saturday) to May 29 and all matches will be held in Mumbai and Pune.
According to the IPL Governing Council, key decisions regarding this year’s IPL were made recently at a meeting given concerns about the spread of COVID-19.
“The 15th edition of the Indian Premier League will be played in a bio-secure environment at a single hub to avoid air travel which is considered as a major threat for the spread of COVID-19 infection, thereby affecting the players and the League/matches,” IPL Governing Council said in a recent statement.
The council also stated that the 10 teams will play a total of 14 league matches followed by the four playoff matches.
Each team will play five teams twice and the remaining four teams only once.
Afghans meanwhile welcomed the news that they will be able to watch the tournament live.
Zalmai Hussain, a Kabul resident, said: “This is good news for us cricket fans. We welcome Ariana Television’s decision. IPL is always very exciting to watch.”
Another Kabul resident, Khalid Takal said: “The Afghan cricket fans enjoy watching the cricket matches live on TV. They enjoy watching matches on a big screen together with their friends, families, and colleagues.
“While watching matches on TV, they share their feelings and views about their favorite players or teams. They enjoy exchanging their ideas and feelings about their favorite teams and players while watching matches live on TV.”
Takal said despite matches being broadcast live on social media, “Afghans still prefer to watch matches on TV since they do not have access to high-speed internet.
He said “it means a lot for them to watch matches live on TV. In addition, Afghans are poor people and they can’t afford internet packages to watch matches live on social media – particularly on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Therefore, TV is the best option for Afghan cricket fans to watch matches live.”
Sport
Afghan Cricket Board officials attend ACC Annual General Meeting
Afghanistan Cricket Board’s top management, including it’s chairma, Mirwais Ashraf and the CEO Naseeb Khan, this week attended that Asian Cricket Council’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Colombo.
After attending the meeting, Ashraf and Khan met officials from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and Sri Lanka Cricket to discuss various aspects of bilateral ties including but not limited to the Super League matches and more bilateral cricket for senior and junior level men’s teams.
According to a statement issued by the ACB, its officials met with Jay Shah, the General Secretary of the BCCI, and discussed dates and venues for the three ICC CWC Super League ODIs in India.
The Chairman and CEO of the Afghanistan Cricket Board also met Shammi Silva, the Chairman of Sri Lanka Cricket to discuss the Super League three ODIs between Afghanistan and Sri Lanka that are planned for early next year.
Both Sri Lankan and Afghan officials also discussed the need to increase matches for senior and junior-level teams in the future.
The ACB stated that the Afghan delegation had positive discussions with members of the ACC on providing technical support to each other as well as arranging more cricket series for senior and junior level teams.
Afghanistan has played 3 series in the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League so far. The senior men’s team will face India and Sri Lanka in two away series. Dates and venues have still to be confirmed by the host counties.
Sport
Afghanistan-Madagascar football match cancelled due to COVID
Afghanistan’s friendly football match against Madagascar, originally scheduled to be played next week, has been cancelled due to COVID infections among Madagascar’s players.
The match was scheduled to be played in Antalya city of Turkey on March 24.
Afghanistan Football Federation (AFF) said in a statement that the match was cancelled following an official request from Madagascar citing COVID infections among its players.
The friendly match would be part of preparations for AFC Asian Cup final round qualifiers due to start in June this year.
AFF said that Afghanistan’s training camp will be between 20 and 30 March in Turkey, adding it was trying to set another friendly match during the Afghan team’s stay in Antalya.
Mullah Baradar meets with visiting Chinese FM in Kabul
McGregor arrested over alleged dangerous driving
NATO leaders meet in Brussels to tackle Russian ‘barbarism’
IEA’s supreme leader chairs major cabinet meeting
OIC adopts Islamabad Declaration, welcomes new Afghan trust fund
Ukraine’s president unfollows world leaders on Twitter
More than 90% of Badghis farmers affected by drought
IEA forces and Pakistani military clash in Spin Boldak
Eight polio workers killed in north Afghanistan
ATN secures the rights to broadcast Afghan vs Bangladesh series live
Zerbena: Situation of steel factories in Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol: IEA leadership’s meeting in Kandahar discussed
Saar: OIC meeting in Pakistan discussed
Tahawol: Pakistan Host OIC Conference
Zerbena: Key economic developments in Afghanistan in the year 1400 discussed
Trending
-
Latest News3 days ago
IEA cancel public holiday for Nowruz but say celebrations allowed
-
World4 days ago
Russia says it has used hypersonic missiles in strike on Ukraine arms depot
-
Latest News5 days ago
UN food agency alarmed by Afghan food, fuel prices
-
Business4 days ago
Afghanistan’s economy under the spotlight on eve of 1401, the new solar year
-
World4 days ago
Pakistan parliament to convene this week for no-confidence move against PM Khan
-
Latest News4 days ago
A look back at major security developments in Afghanistan in 1400
-
Business4 days ago
Gwadar Port to be utilised for Afghan transit trade
-
Latest News4 days ago
Afghans dealt serious challenges through year 1400