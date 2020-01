(Last Updated On: January 21, 2020)

Maziya football team, having two Afghan National Football players in, won Dhivehi Premier League.

Owais Azizi and Sharif Mohammad, Afghan National Football players, hold the Dhivehi Premier League Title with Maziya FC in the Maldives.

Maziya’s match with Green Street FC ended with a result of 5-1 in favour of Maziya.

The match was the 15th victory for the Maziya FC in the league.

Maziya now stands as the champion having 47 points with a difference of 11 points with the second team.